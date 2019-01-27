Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes ‘workers’ should enjoy more of their own wealth … she just wants to tax the ever-loving snot out of them as well which makes ZERO SENSE. True story, we read a lot of her tweets and some of them are pretty damn confusing because HELLO SO DENSE, but this one is exceptionally bad.

Quote tweet got deleted, but – I believe workers should enjoy more of the wealth they create, & that democracy belongs in the workplace, too. GOP believes people should be paid the lowest wages possible, no matter what they produce, so billionaires can scoop up the difference. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2019

ACTUALLY, the GOP believes people should be paid what they’re worth and are against regulations that cost companies and therefore employees MONEY but we digress.

And maybe AOC should stick to tweeting about stuff she knows … like … well … we’ll think of something.

WOW, stupidity abounds. GOP is an organization, has no beliefs. People in GOP have varying beliefs. Good business says pay people incentives so they can earn more. Billionaires are made by markets valuing holdings, not by "scooping up cash" — Anthony Craig (@tonycraigcraig) January 27, 2019

Silly! The GOP are like vultures and they SWOOP in and steal money from all of the poor people and stuff because capitalism is evil! And then they land so they can kick orphans and the elderly.

Ugh, even making fun of socialism makes this editor’s head hurt.

You people believe the guy taking 5 minutes to slap your $1.00 hamburger together should earn $15.00 an hour. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) January 27, 2019

Or more.

‘Living wage’ ya’ know.

So does that mean when someone starts a business, hires employees, and it fails, then the employees should get equal share of the loss created? Or is this just a one way street? — M. Todd Graham (@tgmavrock) January 27, 2019

That would be responsible and like other Democrats, AOC wants to stay as far away from telling people to be responsible for their own lives as she can.

She will never get this.

That’s a slander on the GOP. They quite literally believe people should be paid according to what they produce. That’s why the person that produces the company with its patents and legal formation structure and warehouses and delivery systems and payroll department gets more. — Josh Disan Munoz (@disanmunoz) January 27, 2019

How can a socialist say they workers should enjoy more of the wealth they create? You can’t have it both ways. — David Wise (@daveskis2001) January 27, 2019

Would someone get out the puppets and crayons?

Thanks.

