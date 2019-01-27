What planet does Alyssa Milano live on? Seriously?

We realize that many on the Left for whatever reason believe people on the right are uptight about cursing and other silly things but in the end, MOST of us don’t really give a crap. Unless you want to tax us for things that aren’t our responsibility to pay for or force your ideas down our throats but cursing … pffft.

Hey, whatever makes Alyssa feel intelligent, and all powerful and stuff, more power to her we guess?

And would someone PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE tell Alyssa that snowflake is so 2016? It’s like watching someone’s mom trying to be cool with her tweets at this point.

Snowflake.

*smh*

Meh. Nothing you do surprises or impresses me. — Heidi Avery (@AveryMom3) January 27, 2019

It’s Twitter. Honestly, we’d be more shocked if she didn’t curse.

Is this like the time Alyssa swore she saw a bunch of Elves on the Shelf giving the Nazi salute? Asking for a friend.

This is classic, only leftists think they know how to use profanity. Clearly you haven't been on a military base full of gun loving conservatives who know a thing or two about colorful language. — Jeff Dressler (@atime4truth) January 27, 2019

When you need an article to prove your intelligence… — Loren Cosby (@LorenCosby) January 27, 2019

But she SWEARS and that means she’s automatically smart or something.

Don’t look at us like that, we didn’t write it.

I literally could not care less what words you use. Quite literally. — Jay Riddell (@JDell1981) January 27, 2019

I dont give a damn about your swearing. Its the rhetoric, hate and anger mixed with the lack of reason, logic or facts that bother me. — Alan O'Brien #ORPUW (@TheAlanOBrien) January 27, 2019

Curse or don’t curse… you’re still wrong! — RonnieHumps50 (@humps50) January 27, 2019

No, what we don't like is your lack of vocabulary and intelligence…. — GingerH (@GinHay) January 27, 2019

This went well.

It is adorable how easy you are to troll. No one cares if you swear. It’s the stupid stuff you say before & after the f-bomb that people have an issue with. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 27, 2019

Bingo.

Alyssa, we don't care if you curse in your tweets, it's the complete lack of self-awareness and the utter stupidity that are at issue. https://t.co/Fy3xye4Nqx — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 27, 2019

Sensing a theme. Nobody cares if she curses … they just get tired of the endless sh*tshow that is her timeline.

Sorry, not sorry.

Related:

2020 is gonna be LIT AF! Left’s reaction to Hillary saying she may run AGAIN is perfect, brutal, and HILARIOUS

It is SO ON! Rep. Dan Crenshaw called down the THUNDER on Dems keeping their word on border security and DAMN

Respectfully, blow it out your A*S! Ana Navarro tries lecturing Democrats on how to beat Trump and the BACKFIRE is EPIC