If Ana Navarro is TRYING to alienate both Republicans and Democrats (and some Moderates and Independents in between) she’s doing a bang-up job of it. Seriously.

As if pretending to be a Republican wasn’t annoying enough, now she’s trying to lecture Democrats on how to beat Trump because she just hates him so much. Forget putting a Democrat in charge of the country would be a TERRIBLE thing, but her personal issues with the president clearly come first.

Dear Democrats, you have one job: picking a nominee who can earn the support of enough American voters – hopefully including right leaning Independents and Republicans like me, who abhor Trump- required to win the Electoral College. I am begging you, focus. DON’T SCREW IT UP! https://t.co/KJ4Dm6iabA — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 27, 2019

This freakin’ woman.

*smh*

Dear Ana,

You don’t get to play both sides of the political field and then expect anyone to take you seriously.

Love,

Everyone, even the Democrats

Case in point, Democrats seemed less than impressed with Ana’s tweet:

If you wouldn’t vote for literally any dem over trump then you are still part of the problem. — Dave Goldberg (@askaphysicist) January 27, 2019

Pretty damn sanctimonious of her to think she can tell Democrats how to vote, right?

Respectfully, if you want to tell Dems how to do things, join the party. Otherwise you’re no more deserving of a voice than Bernie or Jill Stein. — Duane Bindschadler (@dbindsch) January 27, 2019

Oof.

Hey, she said respectfully.

If Republicans like you can't bring yourselves to vote Dem, no matter the candidate after tRump, then you don't deserve to live in the United States of America. We don't have to pander to a dying party. — Lilly Green (@Suisser) January 27, 2019

This went really well, Ana.

Heh.

no you never Trump people don't get to tell us who to pick as our candidate either you get down or you lay down facts you don't get to dictate who we pick. pic.twitter.com/mtd5yryz7K — kahdedra (@deka01) January 27, 2019

It is not the job of Democrats to alter their policies because republicans are embarrassed they voted for Trump. What an arrogant thing to think. — patty steele slats (@mylittlevictory) January 27, 2019

So if the Democrats don't nominate someone who would please you, you'll what? Vote for the Republican? Vote 3rd party? Write someone in? Not vote at all? How's that going to fix anything? — H D (@hdot42) January 27, 2019

Democrats can totally have Ana.

We’re just not sure they want her either.

