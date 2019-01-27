Brit Hume shared a piece about how the media would treat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she were a Conservative, and it is spot on. In sharing the story, he compared her to another woman who was similar to AOC in how she occasionally made mistakes, but since she was a Republican the media treated her like a giant dummy instead of defending her every move.

Like they do with AOC.

You know who we’re talking about …

She’d be getting the Sarah Palin treatment. https://t.co/6lTjExDVI9 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 27, 2019

Sarah Palin couldn’t do ANYTHING without the media talking about how stupid she was. They still get her confused with the stupid skit SNL did where Tina Fey portrayed Palin and said she could see Russia from her house in Alaska.

They would be MERCILESS if AOC were a Republican and we all know it.

From WaPo:

If Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) were a conservative, all anyone would be talking about is how uninformed she is. She would be facing trick questions from reporters designed to expose her lack of knowledge, and brutal sketches on “Saturday Night Live” mocking her intelligence and fitness for office. Instead, SNL fawns over her, while CBS’s “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert — far from making jokes at her expense – eats ice cream with her and asks how many “f—s” she gives about her critics. Boy, it’s good to be a socialist.

Ain’t that the truth.

AOC: "I can see Venezuela from my apartment". — Tungin Chique (@TunginChique) January 27, 2019

And of course, her raging cultists were front and center to shriek at Brit for DARING to compare their queen to Palin:

She is more knowledgeable than you would ever be, Brit. If you are a good journalist attack her ideas and prove why she is wrong. But I can’t expect that from you. — Global citizen (@munnu789) January 27, 2019

Ummm.

She is getting Sarah Palin treatment. You and every conservative pundit/commentator/reporter is trying to belittle her. — Victoria Butler (@VAButlerwrites) January 27, 2019

Wait, he’s belittling her by comparing her to a woman the Leftist media belittled?

K.

Big difference, she is not running to be VP of the USA. — Nancy T (@friedchickenmrs) January 27, 2019

Really Captain Obvious? And that’s not the point …

Sarah Palin had been a State Governor for less than two years before joining the McCain campaign. She had been a major for 6 years in a small town before that. She was not ready for VEEP. Her Tea Party views pushed her forward on that bridge to nowhere. @AOC is just starting. — John Martin (@sokctnMIKIzYAu) January 27, 2019

So it’s OK that she’s ignorant about most things … or something.

Boy, the establishment is becoming as scared of her as Trump if the WashingtonFalse is calling her ignorance out. — Tommy B (@maddogbory) January 27, 2019

Yeah. No.

But good talk.

Related:

HACKED?! CNN actually admits THIS Trump was right about the shutdown and Hell has officially frozen over

But she’s MORALLY correct! AOC could set a record for ‘False’ and ‘Pants on Fire’ on Left-leaning PolitiFact (screenshot)

The MIC has been DROPPED! Sarah Sanders asks THE question on all our minds (except Lefties) after FBI raid on Roger Stone