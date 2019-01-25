As Twitchy readers know, the FBI arrested Roger Stone early this morning while CNN cameras just happened to magically BE THERE to film it all. And as they carted the guy who looks a little bit like the Penguin from the Batman comics away, most of us were wondering one thing …

And Sarah Sanders summed that one thing up perfectly.

Sarah Sanders asks the correct question after Stone's indictment: When will the FBI surround the homes of & arrest, "Hillary Clinton, James Comey, James Clapper? People we know have also made false statements [to the FBI] – will the same standard apply?" 100% correct. pic.twitter.com/pRwGCYWcBU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2019

When WILL the FBI surround the homes of people we also know made false statements (to the FBI)? Especially Hillary Clinton because that woman is like Teflon, nothing seems to freakin’ stick to her.

Hey, Sarah isn’t defending Stone, she’s just pointing out how seemingly one-sided this all this.

What he said.

The Left is predictably on Benny’s thread screeching ‘Whataboutism’ and calling Sarah all sorts of disgusting and sexist names (it’s sort of their M.O), which tells us Sarah is over the target as usual. And really, this isn’t rocket science, we’ve been hearing about Clinton, Comey, Obama, and other Leftist players for two years now so when we see someone like Roger Stone get nabbed of course we wonder when they’ll get around to the other supposed ‘bad guys’.

That’s not whataboutism, that’s reality.

Related:

Holy SH*T this was BRUTAL: Sean Davis absolutely DECIMATED Brian Stelter in back and forth about CNN’s exclusive Stone coverage

‘Not BUYIN’ it’! Some peeps don’t believe CNN’s explanation for how they knew to have cameras ready for Stone’s early-morning arrest

Oh honey, NO! AOC tries SO HARD to fact-check Glenn Kessler, accidentally fact-checks HERSELF and then it gets AWKWARD