The way the media covers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (including us) can sometimes seem a little brutal. And just when we’re starting to feel a little bit sorry for her, she goes and tweets something like this where she’s calling Glenn Kessler out for his resource.

If the point of fact-checking is to enforce some objective standard, why would @GlennKesslerWP use a Walmart-funded think tank as reference material for wage fairness? That’s like citing the foxes to fact-check the hens. Here’s 4 Geppettos for your contested Pinocchios 👨🏼👨🏼👨🏼👨🏼 https://t.co/uERpcjqvwT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 24, 2019

WHOA boy.

Talk about some clapback that backfired. Would that be CLAPBACK-FIRE? Hrm.

Kessler responded.

Check the name of the author: Jason Furman, chairman of Council of Economic Advisers under Obama. He's someone I have known for 20+ years and he is simply citing some basic economics. I included the link only because his discussion of the economics was detailed and thorough. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 24, 2019

Soooo his resource is actually a man who was an economic adviser to Obama.

And a longtime friend of Kessler’s.

Not looking good, AOC.

Stop catcalling her, Glenn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 24, 2019

Right?

Alex from the Bronx doubled-down:

Revolving-door politics doesn’t care what admin a person worked for. The truth is, many folks come to govmnt to collect a title, & leave to collect a lobbyist check. WaPo itself touched on this by covering the Harvard Orientation. You’re legitimizing that by citing this study. https://t.co/wTsgwRu8vf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2019

The irony of this tweet is almost painful.

As for Fruman being a lobbyist …

Wrong. Oops.

Guy Benson chimed in:

AOC really struggling, getting fact-checked for wrongly challenging her previous fact check. https://t.co/wd2aMXQjdJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 25, 2019

He could have stopped after the word ‘struggling,’ but we digress.

Well this is awkward:https://t.co/rQHp57INrR — John Sexton (@verumserum) January 25, 2019

Indeed.

Thanks for the respect. That paper was done for a conference at the Center for American Progress (not saying they agreed/agree with it) and was not funded by anyone. I have never heard of the Mackinac Center and assume they must have reposted it on their website. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) January 25, 2019

Worked for Obama, not a lobbyist, didn’t know his paper was being used AND the paper wasn’t funded by anyone.

Awesome investigative work here, She Guevara.

She responded this morning and apologized.

I am criticizing the rationale of saying we should trust a questioned source paper because of a standing friendship and X admin, bc neither preclude the possibility of revolving door politics – if the tweet read as though I was going after @jasonfurman specifically, I apologize. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2019

Uh huh.

Related:

OMG-LOL! Dollar Shave Club just really really really really really really really UPPED their shave game (and we’re officially dead)

Heap big LMAO! James Woods SCHOOLS Elizabeth Warren on her HUGE mistake about the branches of govt.

‘This old white guy is getting so WOKE right now’! Parody of Gillette ad is SO DAMN FUNNY it’s painful, seriously (watch)