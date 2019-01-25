As Twitchy readers know, Roger Stone was arrested in the early hours on Friday morning. And lucky us, we all got to witness his dramatic arrest by FBI agents in full garb on video because almost like magic, CNN was front and center recording the action.

"FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/ZQCuuxLHAG pic.twitter.com/moQwNndB91 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 25, 2019

Wow, super dramatic, right?

Thank GOODNESS CNN just happened to be in the right place at the right time to capture the right footage.

Hmmm.

Some people are questioning how CNN somehow knew to be at Stone’s home to catch their exclusive footage …

How long has a CNN crew been sitting outside Stone’s house? Months? — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) January 25, 2019

And CNN’s Kaitlan Collins (who covers the White House) answered:

That would be @davidgshortell. He said on air that he got to Stone's house early this morning after they noticed some unusual grand jury activity in Washington yesterday. https://t.co/4ohoaMTdCe — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 25, 2019

Which seems feasible and if it were any other outlet, people probably wouldn’t think twice about it, but since it’s CNN? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Or what's more likely he had an informant in the police pic.twitter.com/NxHED5bGlm — Erica Lynn (@ericalynn165) January 25, 2019

Clearly a leak — Mike (@michaeljashmore) January 25, 2019

c'mon, if you hang around stone long enough, eventually law enforcement is going to come by. — Trump's Tweeting Thumb, a very stable Genius (@Yoshi4fun) January 25, 2019

This is also feasible.

Oh settle down, it’s a joke.

There is ZERO chance David shows up ~1 hour before the raid without getting tipped. Z-E-R-O. — Ryan (@Purposely_Blank) January 25, 2019

The FBI should be investigated for leaks. — Living Great Gatsby (@NoleLuckNeeded) January 25, 2019

They noticed some unusual grand jury activity in DC yesterday & knew it was going to be Roger Stone & to be at Roger Stone’s residence at 5am this morning, an hour before the FBI arrived?

Sounds shady & sounds more like a tip off than a hunch. — ATennesseePerspective🌐 (@SpeakinFromTN) January 25, 2019

Translation: CNN working with Mueller so closely they got tipped off. — Velvety Smirk (@velvetsugar76) January 25, 2019

Was it good journalism or a leak?

Or did they figure since it was Roger Stone the cops would show up sooner or later?

You decide.

