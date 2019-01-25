Breaking news this morning as we’re seeing reports that Roger Stone has been arrested:

BREAKING: Ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone arrested in Mueller probe. — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 25, 2019

The charges are “obstruction, giving false statements, and witness tampering”:

BREAKING: Former Trump adviser Roger Stone indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on charges of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering. Stone has been arrested this morning in Florida. — Steve Grzanich (@SteveGrzanich) January 25, 2019

Read the entire indictment here:

The 24-page Roger Stone indictment, via the Special Counsel’s office: https://t.co/tX0UHzYSJ8 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 25, 2019

John Podesta, whose hacked emails that were sent to Wikileaks are at the center of all this, seems happy:

Stone’s expectations met! Doubt he’s happy about it. FBI arrests Roger Stone @CNN https://t.co/ZfTg8fQ2Am — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) January 25, 2019

