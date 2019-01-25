Breaking news this morning as we’re seeing reports that Roger Stone has been arrested:
BREAKING: Ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone arrested in Mueller probe.
The charges are “obstruction, giving false statements, and witness tampering”:
BREAKING: Former Trump adviser Roger Stone indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on charges of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering. Stone has been arrested this morning in Florida.
Read the entire indictment here:
The 24-page Roger Stone indictment, via the Special Counsel’s office: https://t.co/tX0UHzYSJ8
John Podesta, whose hacked emails that were sent to Wikileaks are at the center of all this, seems happy:
Stone’s expectations met! Doubt he’s happy about it. FBI arrests Roger Stone @CNN https://t.co/ZfTg8fQ2Am
