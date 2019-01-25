You know those ‘debates’ you come across every once in a while on Twitter where you literally stop, read the entire thing and think to yourself, ‘Ummm … wow.’

Ummm … wow.

That’s all.

Sean Davis doesn’t seem to buy CNN’s claim they just guessed that Roger Stone would be getting arrested in the wee hours of the morning by a huge group of FBI agents in full out garb. When you say it like that it does seem sort of implausible.

We can think of someone who believes it. It a giant nag, thinks he owns the narrative around the media, sorta looks a little bit like George Costanza with no sense of humor.

There he is.

Good ol’ Bri, always there to defend the poor media, especially when it’s his precious CNN.

Oof.

Sean went on … and this is where it gets seriously and truly brutal. Hey, if you want to grab some popcorn for a really good read stop here and GO GET IT.

So much news gathering.

See?! We TOLD you to get the popcorn.

Whoa. Nelly.

SLAY DUDE SLAY!

We’re mad at CNN, but that’s another story.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, no, we didn’t see Brian respond to Sean again BUT we did see him subtweeting like … well, like Brian Stelter.

Lame.

