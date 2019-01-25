You know those ‘debates’ you come across every once in a while on Twitter where you literally stop, read the entire thing and think to yourself, ‘Ummm … wow.’

Ummm … wow.

That’s all.

Sean Davis doesn’t seem to buy CNN’s claim they just guessed that Roger Stone would be getting arrested in the wee hours of the morning by a huge group of FBI agents in full out garb. When you say it like that it does seem sort of implausible.

Nobody, not even CNN, believes that CNN sent a full camera crew to a single house in South Florida before dawn because it noticed "unusual grand jury activity" (which by law is secret) in…Washington, D.C. It was tipped by someone in law enforcement, and everybody knows it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2019

We can think of someone who believes it. It a giant nag, thinks he owns the narrative around the media, sorta looks a little bit like George Costanza with no sense of humor.

You're revealing your ignorance about the news business again. This is how newsgathering works. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2019

There he is.

Good ol’ Bri, always there to defend the poor media, especially when it’s his precious CNN.

I'm pretty sure leaks are part of how newsgathering works. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 25, 2019

Oof.

Sean went on … and this is where it gets seriously and truly brutal. Hey, if you want to grab some popcorn for a really good read stop here and GO GET IT.

Like that time you gathered up those e-mails from @DonaldJTrumpJr from "multiple sources" with a fabricated date? Or like that time you peddled lies from Lanny Davis yet claimed that Lanny Davis didn't tell you anything? So much news gathering. https://t.co/6YvTrGAhLM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2019

So much news gathering.

Or was it like that time you gathered up the news, which was so fake that even Mueller had to come out and say it was fake, that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress about a non-deal that Trump Jr. already told Congress about? That kind of news gathering? https://t.co/6YvTrGAhLM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2019

See?! We TOLD you to get the popcorn.

Or are you talking about the kind of "news gathering" in which James Clapper leaks to CNN and then lies about it, @brianstelter? That kind of hardscrabble, shoeleather news gathering? https://t.co/3j3toWR0mH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2019

Whoa. Nelly.

Maybe @brianstelter is talking about the kind of stellar "news gathering" in which his own network falsely accused a bunch of kids for attacking a "Vietnam veteran" who never served in Vietnam. Tell me more about your amazing news operation! https://t.co/fBdEH3vGI4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2019

SLAY DUDE SLAY!

I'm not even mad at CNN, @brianstelter. I'm impressed. Y'all finally got a leak that wasn't pure, uncut fake news. You should take a victory lap! — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 25, 2019

We’re mad at CNN, but that’s another story.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, no, we didn’t see Brian respond to Sean again BUT we did see him subtweeting like … well, like Brian Stelter.

Millions of people are being sold cheap lies about journalism today, and millions are being told the truth. The difference is stark and sad. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2019

Lame.

Related:

Dems just DON’T get it! Sen. Brian Schatz (for brains) TROUNCED for claiming THIS sort of person shouldn’t be in charge of govt.

‘Not BUYIN’ it’! Some peeps don’t believe CNN’s explanation for how they knew to have cameras ready for Stone’s early-morning arrest

Oh honey, NO! AOC tries SO HARD to fact-check Glenn Kessler, accidentally fact-checks HERSELF and then it gets AWKWARD