When elected officials, people who are technically ‘in charge’ of the government, start making broad statements about the type of people who shouldn’t be in ‘charge’ of the government we should mock the snot out of them.

Like this tweet about who shouldn’t be in charge of the government from Senator Brian Schatz which is just really dense.

People who hate the government shouldn’t be in charge of it. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 24, 2019

Hate the government.

*sigh*

He just doesn’t get it.

But he IS a Democrat so there’s that.

That’s precisely the kind of people we need. https://t.co/ffsus84c1C — 𝙰𝚖𝚢 𝙲𝚞𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 25, 2019

That. ^

All day THAT.

You’d think someone who LOVES government would have a conflict of interest if they were in charge of it, yes?

See Obama.

Yes, God forbid we have anyone with a little circumspection about the limits of governmental power running the show. Calvin Coolidge isn't walking through that door ever again. — Drunkle Ray (@leaker19) January 25, 2019

Awww Coolidge. He was so rad and he totally understood what the scope of government SHOULD be. He also knew that any taxation beyond what was absolutely necessary was THEFT but we digress.

#ZombieCoolidge2024

"Sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty." George Washington — Sharon K. (@digisharon) January 25, 2019

Washington knew the dangers of government and the two-party system.

We should’ve listened.

Most of it.

Heh.

It's also precisely the kind of people who signed the Constitution. — Wodeshed, Peep Derple (@Wodeshed) January 25, 2019

Those darn Founding Fathers and their darn ideas of liberty and freedom!

Psh.

