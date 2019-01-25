Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to have a love/hate relationship with the media lately which is absolutely bizarre since she’s a Democrat. Typically we see the traditional media fall all over themselves trying to make Democrats look smarter than they really are but even they can’t make some of the ridiculousness that comes out of AOC’s mouth look in any way truthful.

Just look at this screenshot from Politifact.

False.

Mostly False.

Oooh, Pants on Fire.

Hey, we’re no Politifact experts but we’re pretty sure this is NOT a good thing.

Just sayin’.

We're THIS close *holds thumb and forefinger 5mms apart* from the honeymoon being over between media and AOC. https://t.co/lYNFmbcX5p — RBe (@RBPundit) January 25, 2019

Psh, it may already be over. She’s been complaining about how they cover her since before she was even sworn in.

And that’s left-leaning Politifact! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 25, 2019

Surely there’s a ‘tippy top’ joke here somewhere.

She must be so embarrassed that she accidentally got something "mostly true." — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 25, 2019

This conforms pretty well with her whole, "factually incorrect but morally right," shtick that's she's going with these days — Joe Townsend (@Jtownsend95) January 25, 2019

Well if that’s her ultimate goal she is on her way!

Heh.

