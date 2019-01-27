Unless you live under a rock (or don’t really pay any attention to what’s happening in this country and in that case you probably wouldn’t be reading Twitchy in the first place), you know President Trump agreed to open the government on Friday without actually getting much in return from the Democrats. Granted, this editor isn’t really sure what else he could have done when the media refused to cover how many times Democrats voted against paying federal employees and instead focused on blaming the president, but here we are.

And of course, Trump is catching a lot of flack from all sides:

I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

This is fair.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw spoke up and not only defended the president but promised to do his part … and like we said in the headline, damn.

Mr. President, you did what you had to do. Now House Democrats will be forced to debate border security and not a shutdown. And I’ll be on Homeland Security Committee to do just that. https://t.co/UBS7OqWspb — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 26, 2019

Crenshaw is the bomb. ‘Nuff said.

via GIPHY

We understand, but hate that he had to cave… he did the right thing for the people of this country — Ian Nelz (@iannelz) January 26, 2019

He did.

Because clearly, Democrats were more than happy to make federal employees suffer knowing the media wouldn’t cover them doing so.

Please make sure they debate. Make them debate so we can see that they are not willing to do so and that they lied when they said they would. #BuildTheWallAndCrimeWillFall #MAGA — 🐾Nancy🇺🇸 (@tigertail65) January 26, 2019

We’re pretty sure Democrats WON’T get away from the border security debate with Crenshaw on that committee.

If you don't think @RepDanCrenshaw isn't one of the greatest in our political arena right now, I'm sorry for you. — Momma Sloth (@TheresaDamrow) January 26, 2019

#Crenshaw2024

Just sayin’.

Related:

Respectfully, blow it out your A*S! Ana Navarro tries lecturing Democrats on how to beat Trump and the BACKFIRE is EPIC

Oh SNAP! Brit Hume NAILS how the media would treat AOC if she were a Conservative and the Left just can’t DEAL

HACKED?! CNN actually admits THIS Trump was right about the shutdown and Hell has officially frozen over