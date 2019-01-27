Good news, Republicans, Hillary Clinton is telling folks she hasn’t ‘closed the door’ on running in 2020.

This is going to be SO GOOD.

Please, Hillary, run. We at Twitchy would love it. #SoMuchFODDER

Democrats seem less than excited about Grammy talking about throwing her pantsuit into the ring:

Asking a Clinton to put their country ahead of their personal aspirations? Silly Dem.

Atrocious politician.

Ouch.

How hard do you think Trump would laugh if she actually did?

Run Hillary run!

Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsHillary ClintonTrump