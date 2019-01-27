Good news, Republicans, Hillary Clinton is telling folks she hasn’t ‘closed the door’ on running in 2020.

.@jeffzeleny reports on Inside Politics: @HillaryClinton is telling associates she hasn’t closed the door on a 2020 bid — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 27, 2019

This is going to be SO GOOD.

Please, Hillary, run. We at Twitchy would love it. #SoMuchFODDER

Democrats seem less than excited about Grammy talking about throwing her pantsuit into the ring:

A very bad idea. — eMerge (@reMirth) January 27, 2019

Please no 🇺🇸 Bernie would be the President right now if it wasn’t for HC — Hoss Cartwright (@HossWps) January 27, 2019

As someone who supported her – this is a bad move. — Annoyed Norwegian (@norwegian76) January 27, 2019

With all due respect to her, I think it’s time for someone different. We need someone fresh to challenge the menace of @realDonaldTrump — Howard Stark (@HStark2018) January 27, 2019

@HillaryClinton

I voted for you. But, NO to 2020. Put country ahead of personal aspirations. — Sue Miller (@suzimcm9) January 27, 2019

Asking a Clinton to put their country ahead of their personal aspirations? Silly Dem.

Spare us this BS. If by some slim chance she ran the media coverage would be a rapt of 2016 because most have learned NOTHING. — NL (@NLGREY) January 27, 2019

I think we closed it in 2016. I am a supporter, but the third time is not the charm. That goes for Bernie too. #BlueWave — Charles E. McClung 🙏 (@fornotrump) January 27, 2019

I voted for you last time but now…. pic.twitter.com/e23zViwLeN — Douglas R. Reynolds (@Doug2r66) January 27, 2019

Nothing wrong with her policies, per se, but she's an atrocious politician. She might even be a liability as a surrogate, to be honest. Move on, Democrats. Close the door for her. — Thomas™ (@iwasacowboy) January 27, 2019

Atrocious politician.

Ouch.

Oh, please…that ship already sailed…. — Sue Bourn (@SueB1011) January 27, 2019

Wrong move, please don’t do it Hilary! — LaurasProminentPlay (@prominentplay) January 27, 2019

No Thank you! — Ruth Maia Schultz🇺🇸❤💙🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇹🇮🇱🇧🇷🇪🇸 (@MissRuth1979) January 27, 2019

Love her but…. pic.twitter.com/nyO9Q68mmF — Imperfect Mother Runner (@JenniferDJames1) January 27, 2019

How hard do you think Trump would laugh if she actually did?

Run Hillary run!

