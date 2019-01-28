Tom Brokaw REALLY screwed up during an interview with Chuck Todd.

There is just no other way to put it.

Video: @TomBrokaw warns opposition to more Hispanics in U.S. fueled by intolerant Republicans. “I hear, when I push people a little harder, ‘I don’t know whether I want brown grand babies.’” #MTP pic.twitter.com/sNJ8lxRcm3 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) January 27, 2019

Claiming that he has heard from ‘some Republicans’ that they don’t like having brown grandbabies, that Hispanics will ‘all be Democrats’, and should ‘work harder at assimilation’ plus that tidbit about them learning English went over like a lead balloon.

Did we mention he screwed up? And speaking of screwing up, look at this tweet (which we honestly can’t believe is still up) …

my tweet portal is whack

i hv been trying to say i am sorry i offended

and i so appreciate my colleague — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 28, 2019

Tom broke his tweet portal.

Ouch.

It’s whack, yo.

"I'm an old man! I'm confused!" — Jim. Also, last name (@AustinMillb_rge) January 28, 2019

Why does the TV remote keep posting things online?!

Worst haiku ever. — Sean OFarrell (@skofarrell) January 28, 2019

Right?

There is no greater apology on earth than "my tweet portal is whack." It doesn't matter what it's in response to. Bravo, Brokaw. — Derek Ahlswede (@derekahlswede) January 28, 2019

It surely makes Tom seem super sincere in his apology.

Heh.

i’ll have what he’s having pic.twitter.com/i5EqDhMQAP — Anne Frankly (@chittlins) January 28, 2019

Is this Banksy? — Jack Foster (@Jackfoster74) January 28, 2019

That would be AWESOME, but probably not.

Uhhhhhh — Hipster Sasquatch, 2019 reboot (@Gr8SageEqlofHvn) January 28, 2019

These three tweets together actually made this editor LOL. Then again, it could be a lack of coffee but still.

Clones have trouble tweeting. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ignacio (@igTXSalazar) January 28, 2019

We KNEW it!

It's your world Tom, we are just living in it pic.twitter.com/GFPuKeKnUI — Ted 🇺🇸 (@PeskysPole) January 28, 2019

Tom's broke y'all — NikiB (@Nikijane74B) January 28, 2019

Eventually, Twitter breaks us all.

On that note, Happy Monday!

