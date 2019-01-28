Would appear journalists who were recently laid off from their jobs at Buzzfeed, HuffPost, and others don’t particularly like being told to ‘learn to code,’ even though that was the go-to for many of these same people when coal miners were losing their jobs under Obama.

Learn to code.

If you think about it, it’s not horrible advice BUT for whatever reason, Twitter seems to see this as some sort of targeted harassment. Sure, trolls can threaten people like Dana Loesch all day long but telling a Buzzfeed reporter who lost his gig to learn to code will get you spanked. And not in a good way.

Sounds stupid, right?

Considering Twitter can be stupid it makes perfect sense.

Sad.

Telling a journalist who is out of a job to learn to code is targeted harassment.

Holy Hell.

This editor has literally been spammed with all SORTS of horrible that Twitter claims is not a TOS violation but telling a journo to learn to code is … FFS.

Damn and I i'd like to LEARN TO CODE and share my experience on twitter. Guess that's out and it's back to fry cook for me! — Gary Figg (@gfigg42) January 27, 2019

Threatening a kid because you were lied to about what he did? NBD.

Making a joke at the expense of a blue check mark by bringing up the words of their godking, Obama: pic.twitter.com/iA7IIU3NTt — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) January 27, 2019

Word.

Saying learn code is the new smirking. — Erwin Barrera (@ErwinBarrera) January 27, 2019

Aww well then clearly it IS a hate crime.

But.. journalists are the lifeblood of twitter, Bruce 😢 lol — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) January 27, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Granted, they do give us a LOT to write about but … yeah no.

It’s different because they know these people! — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) January 27, 2019

And THOSE people matter!

Most of us at Twitchy can’t even get verified but people are getting locked because they jokingly tell journos to learn to code.

Have we mentioned Twitter is stupid?

