Guy Benson’s point about being cruel to journalists who have recently lost their jobs is a good one and honestly, we haven’t seen too many people being that unkind to these journos. Sure, you have people who don’t feel all that sorry for them considering the way they’ve been covering a large chunk of Americans for the past few years but nothing THAT mean.

But the idea of Twitter suspending people over the phrase, ‘learn to code’ was even too much for balanced Benson.

He offered further clarification after speaking with a source at Twitter.

And this could be true.

But then again, after watching the way Twitter ignored the targeted harassment of a bunch of high school kids last week some folks aren’t exactly buying their explanation.

Oof.

When it comes to certain individuals.

Just not all individuals.

Twitter doesn’t seem quite as concerned about coal miners being targeted.

Funny how that works out.

