Maybe ol’ Nathan Phillips missed it, but it would appear his being ‘harassed’ by a group of Covington Catholic High School kids has all but been debunked, especially since it’s come to everyone’s attention now that the edited video and viral story was started by a fake account from Brazil pretending to be a schoolteacher.

So the idea that Phillips thinks he can get these kids expelled is some serious BS.

Nathan Phillips is now hinting that he wants the Covington Catholic High School kids expelled https://t.co/HLvfVoQgps pic.twitter.com/Nr6nDdVZT0 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2019

From Cincinnati.com:

Phillips said that Sandmann’s response has changed his mind on how he views the incident and what he hopes the outcome will be. “At first I wanted the teachers and chaperones to be reprimanded, some fired, for letting this happen,” Phillips said. “For the students, I was against any expulsions, but now I have to revisit that.” According to Phillips, the national attention he has received hasn’t had much sway on him. The incident hasn’t really either, he said, but Sandmann’s statement has. “This is our youth,” he said. “These (CovCath) students may be from a different culture, a different race, but I’m American and they are American. This is our youth, American youth. Is this the future we got?”

So Nick’s statement which lines up with the full video made Phillips change his mind and now he might want them expelled?

Right.

Shall we point out how hard it is to actually connect the dots on his Vietnam service or how many times he’s changed his damn story?

Some NERVE.

“Now I have to revisit that.” Lol, the balls on this guy — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) January 22, 2019

Most importantly, he’s turning down a meal at one of Jeff Ruby’s steakhouses? He’s missing out! — Evan Vice (@EvanRVice) January 22, 2019

WOW.

He turned down steak … he’s officially a monster now.

He refuses to sit down and talk to them. What good would that do him? Then he'd be less of a victim. If Rev. Al has taught us one thing, it's that no good con man ever accepts an apology. — … (@jtLOL) January 22, 2019

He wants people fired for a problem he caused? — Rory Marcus ✨ (@DeargDionadair) January 22, 2019

"at first I wanted the teachers … reprimanded, some fired." This jerk pounds drum in a child's face and we're supposed to care that he wants people FIRED? What a wretched POS. Hopefully, by the time this is over, he and whoever is financing him are ruined permanently! — William Keane (@largebill68) January 22, 2019

We have a feeling that Nathan isn’t going to get a damn thing from Covington Catholic High School … and he shouldn’t.

What a crock.

