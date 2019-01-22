Maybe ol’ Nathan Phillips missed it, but it would appear his being ‘harassed’ by a group of Covington Catholic High School kids has all but been debunked, especially since it’s come to everyone’s attention now that the edited video and viral story was started by a fake account from Brazil pretending to be a schoolteacher.

So the idea that Phillips thinks he can get these kids expelled is some serious BS.

From Cincinnati.com:

Phillips said that Sandmann’s response has changed his mind on how he views the incident and what he hopes the outcome will be.

“At first I wanted the teachers and chaperones to be reprimanded, some fired, for letting this happen,” Phillips said. “For the students, I was against any expulsions, but now I have to revisit that.”

According to Phillips, the national attention he has received hasn’t had much sway on him. The incident hasn’t really either, he said, but Sandmann’s statement has.

“This is our youth,” he said. “These (CovCath) students may be from a different culture, a different race, but I’m American and they are American. This is our youth, American youth. Is this the future we got?”

So Nick’s statement which lines up with the full video made Phillips change his mind and now he might want them expelled?

Trending

Right.

Shall we point out how hard it is to actually connect the dots on his Vietnam service or how many times he’s changed his damn story?

Some NERVE.

WOW.

He turned down steak … he’s officially a monster now.

We have a feeling that Nathan isn’t going to get a damn thing from Covington Catholic High School … and he shouldn’t.

What a crock.

Related:

‘Bargaining’: Jeremy McLellan’s thread on ‘5 Stages of Grief You Shared an Internet Hoax’ OWNS blue checks, media and the mob

Un-FREAKIN-believable! How the Covington Catholic High School kids story got started and went viral will INFURIATE you

Can’t EVEN! NY Daily News tells social media mob to hold their beer with new RIDICULOUS smear on Covington kids (hint: racist!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Covington Catholic High SchoolNathan PhillipsNick Sandmann