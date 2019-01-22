For several days now, we’ve been hearing about the Covington Catholic High Schools kids who allegedly harassed and attacked a Native American Vietnam Vet. And at this point, we feel like it’s safe to say this has been well and truly debunked … which has people asking where did this start in the first place?

The account responsible was called @2020fight, was set up in December of 2016 and they claimed to be a schoolteacher of all things.

But was far from it.

Twitter suspends account that helped ignite controversy over viral encounter @CNN https://t.co/Gb8VQRDBzm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2019

From CNN:

Twitter suspended an account on Monday afternoon that helped spread a controversial encounter between a Native American elder and a group of high school students wearing Make America Great Again hats. The account claimed to belong to a California schoolteacher. Its profile photo was not of a schoolteacher, but of a blogger based in Brazil, CNN Business found. Twitter suspended the account soon after CNN Business asked about it. The account, with the username @2020fight, was set up in December 2016 and appeared to be the tweets of a woman named Talia living in California. “Teacher & Advocate. Fighting for 2020,” its Twitter bio read. Since the beginning of this year, the account had tweeted on average 130 times a day and had more than 40,000 followers.

40k followers. A fake teacher.

But tell us more about how Russian bots are taking Twitter over to help Trump …

Idjits.

Just how did the edited #CovingtonCatholic video go viral so quickly? A network of anonymous accounts worked in overdrive to amplify the video & the false narrative it set. Most of the world fell for it & in the process was likely being used by bad actors. https://t.co/VdS1hARrve — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2019

And the Left ran with it because WHOOHOO, it fit their narrative. Evil, white, Catholic, young, likely-to-be-successful men wearing MAGA hats. They bought it hook, line, and sinker.

Think they’ll learn from this?

Wouldn’t hold your breath.

“shortly after CNN Business asked Twitter about the account, it was suspended.” See how fast it can happen when the right one asks? — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) January 22, 2019

Color us shocked Twitter actually did something.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of tweets up threatening to harm these kids.

Seems like CNN is also using this new detail to absolve itself of being guilty of falling for it and helping to spread the propaganda. There is no excuse for the piss poor journalism practiced by @CNN or any other news outlet that piled on. — Charles Cole (@speedcake) January 22, 2019

Could be a little bit of this … yes. They sure ran with the original story, didn’t they?

Read @SharylAttkisson book “The Smear”. It’s great for understanding how narrative building like this happens all the time. — Steve Johnson (@SteveJohnson716) January 22, 2019

Yup. Sharyl definitely knows a thing or two about what it means to be smeared by your enemies.

Why doesn't twitter suspend CNN and blue check mark celebs for making it national news? They are just as culpable as some anonymous twitter acct. — T.J. (@HollidgeJ) January 22, 2019

Like we said up there, wouldn’t hold your breath.

Related:

Can’t EVEN! NY Daily News tells social media mob to hold their beer with new RIDICULOUS smear on Covington kids (hint: racist!)

YAAAS! If you think what Ana Navarro, Bill Kristol, and others tweet is bad Screenshot Bot shows you what they DELETE and WOW

‘You owe them an APOLOGY’! Dana Loesch BURNS Ted Lieu DOWN in brutal back-and-forth about Covington kids