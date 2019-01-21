You’d think if Ted Lieu actually went to a Catholic high school he’d be against abortion and other Democrat agenda items but HEY, what do we know? Seems Ted thought it was a good idea to address Covington Catholic High School about Jesus and how he would pray for their students.

Don’t make that face at us, we didn’t write the tweet.

Dear Covington Catholic: I went to a Catholic high school and am a follower of Christ. Jesus taught us to act in the exact opposite manner of how your students behaved. I will pray for your students and hope that as they mature, their hate can turn into love.@CovCathColonels https://t.co/7bPzyN026L — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 19, 2019

And now that we know even MORE about what happened and that these kids actually didn’t do anything more than stand there and be uncomfortable because an adult approached their group and started banging a drum in a kid’s face, Ted’s tweet looks even dumber.

Which is probably why Dana Loesch decided to DROP him for it:

Nick Sandmann demonstrated more restraint and grace in all of that video footage than you have ever demonstrated as a public official. Tell me, oh follower of Christ, where Jesus stands on abortion. https://t.co/Iv6IGC9dHI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 21, 2019

Ted fired back … Ted’s not bright:

I didn't realize the @NRA is now an anti-choice organization. Are you trying to be a two-issue organization because NRA is losing money? — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 21, 2019

Wha?

Dude.

We tried to warn him to walk away but OH NO.

Nice deflection, but I’ve been a radio host for 11 years. You owe Nick Sandmann an apology and an explanation as to how a follower of Christ supports abortion. Still waiting. https://t.co/cUbejc1W8P — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 21, 2019

Yup, he does. You’d think since he went to a Catholic High School he’d know that but yeah …

Ted…stick to what you think you know. This isn't it. — Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) January 21, 2019

He also needs to apologize to the Fed Workers he holds hostage and the family of #RonilSingh since Ted repeatedly shows his preference for illegal before legal citizens. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Kat W (@Kat_WinSD) January 21, 2019

Oof.

Said this before, I don't always agree with you Dana but in this instance I can't agree more. These kids deserve apologies and I hope people take their misleading, hateful tweets about the kids down. But they're their most liked tweets, so they dont want to delete I guess? Gross — LaniLou going against the tide ❤ (@BonnyLani) January 21, 2019

Seems most people agree these kids are owed an apology, unless they work at CNN or MSNBC … or apparently as a Democrat in Congress.

Silly Ted. Never bring a knife to a gunfight with Dana.

