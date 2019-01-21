Part of having any sort of following on Twitter is getting called out if and when you either tweet or retweet something really stupid. It’s just part of it.

Trust this editor, she knows all too well how this works.

So it shouldn’t have surprised Jake Tapper when he was called out for sharing a thread where a woman talked about the Covington Catholic High School ‘war chant.’ Because you know, that’s super helpful right now as people are starting to realize the story is a big nothingburger and the kids are the victims in all of this.

But we digress.

He actually did.

It’s almost as if i share opinions and analyses from folks across the political spectrum, left right and center, so that people might consider views other than their own. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 21, 2019

Dude. C’mon. We have given Jake credit on one more than occasion for being the least skewed talking head on CNN but that’s like saying he’s the most polite cannibal on a deserted island. Think about it.

You do make editorial decisions about what to share, no? — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 21, 2019

Maybe make a better decision next time. — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 21, 2019

“War chant”. Oh brother! — Svensk (@Svenskey) January 21, 2019

You’re supposed to be in the business of truth, even if it’s inconvenient for all your leftist pals. — MarkC, curer of bacon 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) January 21, 2019

It is pretty interesting that the only "right" perspectives you share are negative towards Trump but say whatever makes you feel better Jake — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) January 21, 2019

Ha, ha, ha….what a weasel. Get caught red handed in partisan dishonesty and excuse it claiming it's just a little journalistic scholarship. Good one, Jake…. — Tom Taber ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TomTaber) January 21, 2019

But “school war chant,” Jake? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) January 21, 2019

I’m not done with this kid https://t.co/z7WRdNUMw3 — Allison Stiles (@AlstilesStiles) January 21, 2019

Talk about smirks. She looks like she just tasted earwax and is secretly planning a way to get more. pic.twitter.com/yzgh7VJR5m — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) January 21, 2019

QUICK, CNN, someone else is sneering and smirking! Surely this is some sort of racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamaphobic incident that must be reported about nonstop for clicks and taps, right?!

Remember when we thought 2018 was peak stupid? About that …

