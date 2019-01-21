Buzzfeed.

*sigh*

Could you guys just not? Can’t you see we have important blue-checks to humiliate after the way they behaved about the Covington Catholic High School kids this past weekend? And instead, here we are wasting time writing about your stupid.

Again.

Hey, at least Jason Leopold didn’t write this one. Or did he? *checks* Shew, nope!

A Guy Mocked His Son’s Robotics Tournament And People Were Not Having It https://t.co/NahWUFlRoO — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 21, 2019

A guy.

That’s HILARIOUS.

From Buzzfeed:

Jesse Kelly, a conservative commentator and talk radio host from Houston, set off a mild internet firestorm Sunday night, after sending a series of apparently joke tweets mocking what he said was his son’s Lego robotics tournament. The whole thread is an apparent troll job. Still, a lot of people reacted viscerally to his tweets, saying he was sending the wrong message.

Apparent troll job.

It’s like these people don’t know Jesse.

Heh.

Oh and here's my response, Michelle: "I remain devastated about my son's decision to use his mind instead of doing the American thing and tackling people on the football field. I only pray he can at least be a success at that. Otherwise, he might end up at Buzzfeed." https://t.co/vREBLv14gs — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 21, 2019

Buzzfeed is the robotics of journalism. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 21, 2019

These people never learn.

New headline: Marine Combat Veteran @JesseKellyDC Mocked While Parenting By @BuzzFeed What amounted to dad jokes & bragging on his brainy kid while actually laughing at himself led @BuzzFeed to attempt to make an attentive, loving dad look like a monster. Failed, again, Ben. — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) January 21, 2019

Gotta love Twitter.

Ok, so you don’t but sometimes it’s funny.

Jesse triggered the entire robotic nerd crowd. Leave it to him …

Can’t believe people doubt I’m a family man. pic.twitter.com/VZzwcMfbKa — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 21, 2019

Hopefully, Jesse got his receipt.

