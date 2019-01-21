You know what they say about telling the truth? That you don’t have to try and REMEMBER the truth, it simply is what it is.

Would appear Nathan Phillips keeps changing his story about what happened with Covington Catholic High School kids as he tells it to various outlets …

Phillips said teens "swarmed around him as he and other activists were wrapping up … Phillips then pivoted to a completely different version of his story with the @Freep, in which he admitted that he approached the students, not the other way around." https://t.co/mvzvBx7xoj — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) January 21, 2019

From National Review:

Friday he waded into a group of Covington students, evidently hoping to troll a response out of them suitable for a viral video. According to the Washington Post, Phillips, 64, said that he felt threatened by the teens and that they swarmed around him as he and other activists were wrapping up the march and preparing to leave. This is a lie. They didn’t swarm around him. He strolled right into the middle of their group. Phillips then pivoted to a completely different version of his story with the Detroit Free Press, in which he admitted that he approached the students, not the other way around. His interviews and the various videos of the incident paint a picture of him saying he is a) terrified of the Catholic students yet b) walking right up to and into their group; a) doing his best to leave yet b) pressing forward insistently; a) trying to go up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial yet b) not noticing that there is a clear path up those steps approximately ten feet to his right. Phillips, who claims to be a former Marine and a Vietnam veteran, told the Free Press the Covington kids “were in the process of attacking these four black individuals. I was there and I was witnessing all of this. . . . As this kept on going on and escalating, it just got to a point where you do something or you walk away, you know? You see something that is wrong and you’re faced with that choice of right or wrong.”

Something doesn’t add up here.

At all.

But you knew that.

#StayTuned

