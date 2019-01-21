As more and more evidence comes forward showing the Covington Catholic school kids did nothing wrong to Nathan Phillips (and his account gets more jumbled and suspicious) it seems some people who made snap judgments about the kids are coming forward to apologize.

Like Jamie Lee Curtis.

Guess how this went over:

Trending

Of course, the Left is angry at her for apologizing. HA HA HA HA HA HA

And then from S.E. Cupp.

Yeah, about that …

Tough crowd.

And even Jack Morrissey who went so far as to tweet a picture of someone being thrown into a woodchipper and joked about kids in red hats.

Sorry for the cruddy screenshot, he’s still locked so we can’t actually grab the tweet.

Unfortunately for most of these folks (and there are more), a good many people are NOT accepting their apologies in social media because many think they’re only apologizing because of the rumors of a lawsuit floating around Twitter.

That being said, at the end of the day, it’s more about whether or not the Covington kids will accept their apologies.

And that remains to be seen.

PS: This editor would also like to apologize to these kids for the original snap judgment Twitchy made. Granted, once we had more information we were front and center defending them but we also owe them our apologies. Thanks! – Twitchy Staff

Related:

He so MAD! Jake Tapper SNAPS when called out for retweeting thread about Covington Catholic ‘school war chant’

MONSTER! Buzzfeed drops another super important BOMBSHELL … about Jesse Kelly and we can’t stop laughing

‘Doesn’t REALLY add up’: Tweep’s thread on Nathan Phillips’ claims of Vietnam service will make you go HMMMMM

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CovingtonJamie Lee CurtisS.E. Cupp