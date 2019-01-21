As more and more evidence comes forward showing the Covington Catholic school kids did nothing wrong to Nathan Phillips (and his account gets more jumbled and suspicious) it seems some people who made snap judgments about the kids are coming forward to apologize.

Like Jamie Lee Curtis.

There are two sides to every story. I made a snap judgment based on a photograph & I know better than to judge a book by its cover. I wasn’t there. I shouldn’t have commented. I’m glad there wasn’t violence. I hope theses two men can meet and find common ground as can WE ALL! pic.twitter.com/R20v9ot2Ey — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 21, 2019

Guess how this went over:

Get bent — Dan O'Brien (@danobrien1972) January 21, 2019

You fell for fake news. — Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) January 21, 2019

You couldn't be more wrong. I'm suprised to see this side of you. You live in a world of celebrity privilege. — Metro McGurk (@metrofla) January 21, 2019

Of course, the Left is angry at her for apologizing. HA HA HA HA HA HA

And then from S.E. Cupp.

Hey guys. Seeing all the additional videos now, and I 100% regret reacting too quickly to the Covington story. I wish I’d had the fuller picture before weighing in, and I’m truly sorry. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 21, 2019

Yeah, about that …

Perhaps you will get all of the facts before spouting next time. These children, their parents and schools are receiving threats because “journalists” failed to do their jobs. It is despicable and dangerous. — Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🍾 (@pixiejss) January 21, 2019

Might keep an apology tweet handy. This is not the first or last time u need it. — stoney (@stoney_diggs) January 21, 2019

Tough crowd.

Thank you…now a direct apology to the students and the school — Marty Mark Ayers (@OBCOP) January 21, 2019

And even Jack Morrissey who went so far as to tweet a picture of someone being thrown into a woodchipper and joked about kids in red hats.

Sorry for the cruddy screenshot, he’s still locked so we can’t actually grab the tweet.

Unfortunately for most of these folks (and there are more), a good many people are NOT accepting their apologies in social media because many think they’re only apologizing because of the rumors of a lawsuit floating around Twitter.

That being said, at the end of the day, it’s more about whether or not the Covington kids will accept their apologies.

And that remains to be seen.

PS: This editor would also like to apologize to these kids for the original snap judgment Twitchy made. Granted, once we had more information we were front and center defending them but we also owe them our apologies. Thanks! – Twitchy Staff

