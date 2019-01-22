Sweet baby corn things just keep getting dumber.

At this point, in the Covington Catholic High School kids ‘debacle,’ it’s pretty safe to say the Left’s original outrage about a bunch of evil, white, young, Catholic, boys harassing a Native American was misplaced.

As usual.

So NOW what they’re trying to do is find some sort of backstory to prove that while they were wrong about THIS incident, there is clearly some sort of racist or sexist backstory about these kids and this school. They’re saying things, ‘Well, ok fine, they didn’t do THIS BUT they were at the March for Life so clearly they’re racist and sexist.’

If you don’t believe us see Alyssa Milano’s timeline.

Or better yet, look at this amount of STUPID from the New York Daily News.

VIDEO: Covington Catholic High students in blackface at past basketball game https://t.co/8wnZIAaH2n pic.twitter.com/BrzKsHLpaC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 21, 2019

This is what’s called a ‘blackout’ game, Lefties.

The fake news with this story continues apace. This is a blackout game you idiots. https://t.co/R0zbAMAhl4 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 21, 2019

We know, sports may be foreign to many on the Left but this is not racist, this is competitive.

From Snopes:

Based on comments in the BluegrassPreps message board, the intent of the black body paint was not racial but is instead a school tradition related to “black out” games, where the fans wear black to support the team.

Snopes even. C’mon. Surely people didn’t really buy into this, right?

“several clips, including one from 2012, showcase attendees chanting in black face, a mockery of the opposing players.” https://t.co/tGAOBer8JB — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 22, 2019

Never mind.

Holy Hell.

The left has uncovered a conspiracy in which fans of a sport paint themselves and mock the opposing team. https://t.co/50u9pP9J9f — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) January 22, 2019

THE HORROR.

What about the blue people?! The PURPLE PEOPLE?! This must be stopped!

The real cherry on top in all of this is an account called Ryan Toler, which claims to have not only been a student at Covington but claims to have been at this game and in this picture. He absolutely dragged everyone calling this ‘blackface.’

Lmaoooo. I was at this game SEVEN YEARS AGO. SEVEN! I’m shown in the background of this image. ITS CALLED A BLACKOUT THEME. WE HAD SCHOOL SPIRIT. WE DO THIS TO EVERY SCHOOL NO MATTER THE RACE OR ETHNICITY. Stop trying to force a fake story to drive your false narrative. https://t.co/9CRZZFxpeW — Ryan Toler (@ryantoler_) January 22, 2019

The Left doesn’t understand school spirit.

But we digress.

Here is another quality photo in which we try to distract the player. This time it’s Hawaiian theme, cause you know we do that. Behind the ref is our Dean of Discipline making sure we don’t get too close. pic.twitter.com/zWT4P7HTU8 — Ryan Toler (@ryantoler_) January 22, 2019

For shame.

PS: Yes, everything is stupid. You’re welcome.

Related:

YAAAS! If you think what Ana Navarro, Bill Kristol, and others tweet is bad Screenshot Bot shows you what they DELETE and WOW

‘You owe them an APOLOGY’! Dana Loesch BURNS Ted Lieu DOWN in brutal back-and-forth about Covington kids

Too little TOO LATE? S.E. Cupp, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others apologize for making ‘snap judgments’ on Covington kids