The Left is so anxious to believe their own BS ideas about people on the Right and Trump supporters that they were suckered over the weekend by some Brazillian blogger pretending to be a schoolteacher who pushed an edited version of a video to pretend a bunch of white high school kids in MAGA hats attacked a minority.

There is so much egg on their faces we’re not sure it will ever really come off.

Jeremy McLellan, the Catholic comedian who brought us the hilarious video on the history of the Knights of Columbus, wrote a fairly epic and hilarious thread on the ‘Five Stages of Grief That You Shared An Internet Hoax’.

This is so good.

We have now reached the “Bargaining” phase of the “5 Stages of Grief That You Shared An Internet Hoax,” which is when you pivot to smaller allegations in an attempt to justify the original mob. The smartest ones drop truth altogether and pivot to “the larger context.” — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 21, 2019

In other words, they feel stupid for pushing it but instead of saying, ‘Wow, we really need to take a look at how hateful we have become,’ they try and find a way to justify why they were fooled in the first place. It’s not THEIR fault all white men are evil racists and stuff.

Examples include “well they were wearing MAGA hats” and “even if it didn’t happen, it says a lot about racism in our culture.” Key elements include suddenly switching to the passive voice and speaking poetically about society. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 21, 2019

Bingo.

After all, @maggieNYT isn’t *SAYING* that the kids are racist against American Indians. Of course not. She’s merely placing the episode in the larger context of Catholic genocide of American Indians. Now, if you come away from that thinking the kids are racist, that’s on you. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 21, 2019

Heh.

Look at all of the bargaining these people are doing now …

HA HA HA HA HA.

The real lesson here is don’t buy into bullsh*t because it pushes your stupid hate narrative but we digress.

These people.

Can’t help but notice we’re not seeing anyone saying they made a mistake here.

IT’S FREAKIN’ CLOTHES.

Holy Hell.

Yes, it’s their fault for support life.

The little monsters.

Oh that’s right, BLAME THE SCHOOL.

Did we say Holy Hell? Because HOLY HELL.

Yeah, this didn’t happen.

What every single one of these “bargains” has in common is it pivots the discussion away from the original (false) allegation that sparked the internet mob. PLEASE LET’S AGREE THEY ARE BAD. But if it’s not about the *original* claim, it’s bargaining. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 22, 2019

Yup.

The right does this too. Extreme example is when a cop shoots an unarmed suspect and lies about the threat, only to have video prove he lied. Suddenly everyone looks up his criminal record, asks why he ran, why he talked back, none of which would justify the shooting. Bargaining. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 22, 2019

Fair. And true.

Psychologically it makes you feel better about having unjustly attacked someone. “Well if he was bad anyway, or he did something else that was bad, or was simply from a bad group, what’s the harm?” Most people think this way. It feels good. Meanwhile our souls rot. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 22, 2019

So, if you see a blue check, media head or mob-type harpy still yelling about these kids (and we know you will) send them this story and encourage them to read Jeremy’s thread … HA!

