Jeremy McLellan’s bio tells us he’s a Comedian, Catholic, and dad … among other things. The Catholic piece of his bio is very relevant to this article as he took it upon himself to educate people (predominately Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono) about who and what the Knights of Columbus really is.

Considering Kamala and Mazie have been doing their best to paint the organization as some sort of right-wing extremist group.

Watch, you’ll thank us:

Made this video to help educate people about the Knights of Columbus. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/hwFe8Kg9Fk — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 10, 2019

Secret underground headquarters of the Knights of Columbus.

Heh. Shape-shifting Free Masons …

This is truly exceptional.

.@KamalaHarris and @maziehirono please watch this and send it along to your Masonic Police Force. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 10, 2019

Kamala and Mazie should BOTH watch this.

Seriously.

Which means they likely will NOT.

So you don’t carry swords? — JD (@jdmays) January 11, 2019

During Lent, duh.

FANTASTIC — Fr. Anthony Sciarappa, S.T.🅱️. MDiv. (@FatherSciarappa) January 10, 2019

Truth.

“Shape-shifting Free Masons”? This explains a lot about my grandma. — 🕯Delta the Halls Flute🇻🇦🎄📯 (@DeltaFlute) January 10, 2019

It’s always the grandma, right?

IM DYING — Woke Space Emperor (@EmperorCoolidge) January 10, 2019

I hear the Knights are spiking our communion wine with mind altering drugs that can cause confusion about border walls. Any truth to that ? — Louis Winthorpe IV (@Michaelofwpb) January 11, 2019

Only on Wednesdays.

On the off chance Kamala does watch this video you know she’ll be all like:

But this truly was a valiant and hilarious effort by McLellan.

Bravo.

Reminder:

