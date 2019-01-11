Jeremy McLellan’s bio tells us he’s a Comedian, Catholic, and dad … among other things. The Catholic piece of his bio is very relevant to this article as he took it upon himself to educate people (predominately Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono) about who and what the Knights of Columbus really is.

Considering Kamala and Mazie have been doing their best to paint the organization as some sort of right-wing extremist group.

Watch, you’ll thank us:

Secret underground headquarters of the Knights of Columbus.

Heh. Shape-shifting Free Masons …

This is truly exceptional.

Kamala and Mazie should BOTH watch this.

Trending

Seriously.

Which means they likely will NOT.

During Lent, duh.

Truth.

It’s always the grandma, right?

Only on Wednesdays.

On the off chance Kamala does watch this video you know she’ll be all like:

But this truly was a valiant and hilarious effort by McLellan.

Bravo.

Reminder:

SHOCKA! AOC aka ‘Alex from the Bronx’ oddly SILENT about her campaign denying employees proper benefits

‘Your MOM’S a national emergency!’ Rep. Eric Swalwell nuked himself again with WEAK AF tweet about gun violence

Media, TAKE NOTE (if you have ethics): Brit Hume shares EPIC thread on govt. shutdown from ‘a man with no use for Trump’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeremy McLellanKamala HarrisKnights of ColumbusMazie Hirono