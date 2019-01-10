Brit Hume shared in his own words a ‘good thread’ about the government shutdown from a ‘man with no use for Trump’ which is key when you’re looking for an objective POV that tweeps can’t claim is biased. Hard to say Quin is just saying these things because he’s a Trumper when he’s clearly not.

Good thread on the shutdown from a man with no use for Trump. https://t.co/L5MPz1UNS2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 9, 2019

And seriously, the media should take note of this …

Question: Why is it always the Democrats who get to blame Republicans for putting gov't employees out of work and stopping services, rather than vice versa? Both sides are to blame. Dems have same power to "re-open" government that GOP does. Media, take note — if you have ethics — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) January 9, 2019

That’s what we’ve been saying for weeks now. Ok, we didn’t say it this well and probably used way more caps, semi-curse words and exclamation points but still, same basic concept. Why do Democrats always get off the hook in these shutdown situations? Even when Obama shut down the government including keeping war memorials from our vets the media was more than happy to blame Republicans for not working with the then-president.

Exceptional point.

When it is the Dems who are changing their own past positions and pretending their new stance is "moral" w/out saying why they were thus immoral in the past, why are THEY not the ones at fault for shutting down the gov't? @MZHemingway @amber_athey — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) January 9, 2019

Silly, Democrats evolve, they don’t flip flop or change positions.

We learned that when Obama was magically pro-gay marriage in 2012.

Because in every shutdown since the Gingrich era, it's been the Democrats position to keep the government open at existing funding levels. It's in every case been the Republican Party which has tried to use a shutdown as a means to force a change in existing policy. — Christopher Matthews (@crobmatthews) January 9, 2019

Wait, what?

We’ll let Quin take it.

Not even close to being true. Numerous times, Republican Congresses have actually passed spending bills that provided equal of more money than in prior year, but Obama vetoed them. Yet GOP got blamed then, too. Those are facts. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) January 9, 2019

THOSE. ARE. FACTS.

Hot damn.

It’s about time SOMEONE talked about the facts in this whole shutdown, doncha think? And Quin’s main point isn’t that the Democrats own the shutdown, it’s that BOTH SIDES are responsible in some way and the media never, EVER, reports it that way.

And that is what we call propaganda, boys and girls.

Related:

‘Imagine being able to ask POTUS a question and going with THIS 1’: And CBS News wonders why we call them #FAKENEWS

Ummm … who wants to tell her? Nancy Pelosi’s bright idea for a REAL border security fix is just a HOT MESS (watch)

Genital washing … wait, WUT?! Once you’ve read Caleb Hull’s thread on items the govt. DOES fund you’ll be FURIOUS