Deep down we all know the federal government funds a good many things that make zero sense for them to fund. But when you see a thread spelling out the ridiculous items that we don’t know about … you have to laugh or you’ll never stop crying and throwing up.

Caleb Hull was good enough to put a thread together with all of these items and all we can say after reading it is, ‘Holy sh*t.’

Good luck.

THREAD: Dems are refusing to fund the border wall, so I thought I'd create a list of all the insane things government DOES FUND. ‣ $3,000,000 for World of Warcraft: tax $ funded UC Irvine researchers' screen time

‣ $800,000 on studying significance of genital-washing pic.twitter.com/DDhrQpcw3z — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

If you have to study the significance of genital washing there is no hope for you.

Seriously.

$800,000 for THAT?!

‣ $2,500,000 on a Super Bowl commercial that was so terribly produced that it was banned after it aired

‣ $1,000,000 on Zoo Poetry: "increasing environmental awareness" by creating poetry in four different zoos

‣ $175,000,000 on buildings that have been vacant for years — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Zoo poetry.

WTAF?

‣ $765,828 on pancakes: tax dollars subsidized an IHOP in an "under-served" area of DC

‣ $442,340 studying behavior of male prostitutes in Vietnam

‣ $168,766 studying monkeys who throw their poop

‣ $914,000 studying romance novels: topics included "Team Edward or Jacob?" — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Oh well pancakes totally make sense.

KIDDING.

Male prostitutes in Vietnam … what, American male prostitutes weren’t good enough?

‣ $5,000,000 studying the drinking habits of college students on game days

‣ $5,000,000 on hipster parties with the goal of ending smoking

‣ $2,000,000 for the Department of Agriculture to fund an internship program. The program hired ONE full-time intern. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

If the government wants to throw $5 MILLION dollars away this editor can totally explain drinking habits of college students on game day.

They drink.

A lot.

The end.

Hipster parties?

TWO MILLION FOR ONE DAMN INTERN!?!?!

‣ $300,000 to encourage Americans to consume caviar made in Idaho

‣ $200,000 on a "tattoo removal progam" in CA

‣ $60,000 for the IRS to create a parody film of Star Trek and Gilligan’s Island

‣ $1M per year for NASA to create food menu for Mars mission that is decades away — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Because all of the finest caviar comes from Idaho.

Dafuq?

‣ $202,000 to determine if Wikipedia is sexist

‣ $242,600 to study effects of cocaine on honey bees

‣ $4,900,000 to dress students up in fruit costumes and encourage them to eat healthy

‣ $495,000 on commercials to create jobs that never created any jobs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Wikipedia is not sexist.

Honey bees shouldn’t do cocaine.

Nearly $5 million for FRUIT COSTUMES!?!?!

‣ $250M training 60 Syrian rebels to fight the Islamic State

‣ $10M on creating two video games aimed at fighting obesity (FOR REAL)

‣ $900,000 studying social interactions of guppies

‣ $6.3M for VA facility in California to buy artwork — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Video games to fight obesity.

Ok SMOD, any day now.

‣ $10M to studying dog tail wagging

‣ $325,000 to build a robot squirrel

‣ $2.5M on coasters for bars that say "IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING"

‣ $31M on first class flights in 4 years for the Department of Health and Human Services alone — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Dogs wag their tails.

Done.

Robot squirrel … you know what, we got nothin’.

WHY ARE THESE BASTARDS FLYING FIRST CLASS?!?!?!

‣ $1.3M studying effectiveness of koozies keeping drinks cold

‣ $100M to clean up environmental mess that Environmental Protection Agency created

‣ $387,000 studying the effect of swedish massages on rabbits

‣ $5M on tweeting responses to pro-ISIS rhetoric — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

Democrats won’t fund the wall but they’ll fund this stuff? FFS.

This is your tax dollars at work. YOUR MONEY!!! We can’t afford border security & Democrats think we need to pay higher taxes. Are you not entertained? https://t.co/xMzdGOTnSh — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 10, 2019

Oh we’re entertained.

And pissed.

