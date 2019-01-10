Deep down we all know the federal government funds a good many things that make zero sense for them to fund. But when you see a thread spelling out the ridiculous items that we don’t know about … you have to laugh or you’ll never stop crying and throwing up.

Caleb Hull was good enough to put a thread together with all of these items and all we can say after reading it is, ‘Holy sh*t.’

Good luck.

If you have to study the significance of genital washing there is no hope for you.

Seriously.

$800,000 for THAT?!

Zoo poetry.

WTAF?

Oh well pancakes totally make sense.

KIDDING.

Male prostitutes in Vietnam … what, American male prostitutes weren’t good enough?

If the government wants to throw $5 MILLION dollars away this editor can totally explain drinking habits of college students on game day.

They drink.

A lot.

The end.

Hipster parties?

TWO MILLION FOR ONE DAMN INTERN!?!?!

Because all of the finest caviar comes from Idaho.

Dafuq?

Wikipedia is not sexist.

Honey bees shouldn’t do cocaine.

Nearly $5 million for FRUIT COSTUMES!?!?!

Video games to fight obesity.

Ok SMOD, any day now.

Dogs wag their tails.

Done.

Robot squirrel … you know what, we got nothin’.

WHY ARE THESE BASTARDS FLYING FIRST CLASS?!?!?!

Democrats won’t fund the wall but they’ll fund this stuff? FFS.

Oh we’re entertained.

And pissed.

