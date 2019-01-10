As Twitchy told you, Sen. Dianne Feinstein in all of her ultimate wisdom, has introduced an Assault Weapons Ban for 2019 which will likely go nowhere but hey, at least she can pretend she did something about gun violence and her vapid base will lap it up.

Americans across the nation are asking Congress to reinstate the federal ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. If we’re going to put a stop to mass shootings and protect our children, we need to get these weapons of war off our streets. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

Some of our NRA favorites had a thing or FIVE to say about DiFi’s legislation.

Like Cam Edwards:

Same lawmakers who don’t think a building a wall will reduce illegal immigration think banning guns will make them disappear. https://t.co/GZ5uEBdmFX — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 10, 2019

They’re also trying to convince Americans that we shouldn’t build a border wall because illegal immigrants will just dig tunnels anyway.

Don’t make that face, we make fun of them for saying that.

We know, it’s dumb.

Dana Loesch also chimed in:

What classifies something as an “assault weapon” is none of the things described here. More accurately, it would be any rifle that has select fire capability, meaning a rifle that switches between semi-auto, 3 round burst, or full auto. You description is purely cosmetic. https://t.co/8QS5KGnvAP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 10, 2019

Of course DiFi’s description is purely cosmetic, she’s absolutely clueless about firearms.

I don't think they are trying to appeal to their constituent's intelligence.. — ☠ Jimmy Jabroni ☠ (@JimmyJaabroni) January 10, 2019

Sure knows nothing about them. Count how many of the rules she's breaking in this photo. pic.twitter.com/C8HoCD3CEx — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) January 10, 2019

Lost in all of this detail squabbling is the simple fact that 2A was included to give citizens the means to defend against govt tyranny. That OBVIOUSLY means they intended us to have the same firearms the military uses. ALL of this should be ruled unconstitutional. — John Barry (@CardsFanTX) January 10, 2019

But guns are bad, m’kay?

No mention of the dreaded chainsaw bayonet, will no one think of the children 👶 — Kurisu.Shimei ❌ (@Kurisu80362019) January 10, 2019

Better named the “Scary-Looking Guns Ban of 2019” — mendicus (@RussellDawn1) January 10, 2019

Purely cosmetic and designed to cover as many weapons as possible. — Mymmeli (@Mymmeli8) January 10, 2019

Bingo.

Big and vague and totally overreaching.

Which is really any and all legislation suggested by our friends on the Left.

Related:

‘She has NO heart!’ Ana Navarro files her nails in annoyance when Cuomo guest speaks of Americans killed by illegal immigrants (watch)

SJW mob strikes AGAIN! New York meteorologist fired for ‘jumbling a couple of words’ that sounded like a slur during his broadcast

Get SERIOUS! Rep. Dan Crenshaw makes an absolute FOOL of Nancy Pelosi and her babbling about illegal immigrants in tunnel