So apparently if you misspeak or jumble words that even sound like a slur you can lose your job these days.

Wow.

You don’t even have to actually SAY IT, if someone somewhere thinks it sounded like you said it or you misspeak that will get you fired.

Talk about everything being STOOOOPID.

This is what has happened to meteorologist Jeremy Kappell in New York:

What a travesty. Does anyone really think he said this on purpose? Mispronounce one word and you lose your job and maybe career. Insane. New York meteorologist fired after using racial slur on airhttps://t.co/JS8qPeSPGs — Todd Grisham (@Grishamfight) January 8, 2019

From CNN:

During WHEC-TV’s Friday evening broadcast, Jeremy Kappell said “Martin Luther Coon Park,” when referring to a downtown Rochester park named after slain civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. In a video viewed by CNN, Kappell says “King” immediately after using the slur and continues with the broadcast. Kappell said his use of the slur was a mistake caused by speaking too quickly. “What happened on Friday, to me, it’s a simple misunderstanding. If you watch me regularly you know that I tend to contain a lot of information in my weather cast, which forces me to speak fast and unfortunately I spoke a little too fast when I was referencing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So fast to the point where I jumbled a couple of words. In my mind I knew I mispronounced, but there was no malice. I had no idea the way it came across to many people,” he said in a video posted to Facebook Monday night.

Watch Kappell’s statement here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2130436600348698

You can see the video here – ignore all of the melodramatic media BS and focus on his slip.

.@InsideEdition kicked off Wednesday’s episode with the story regarding @JeremyKappell and how much support he has received nationwide. I’m primarily a @News_8 viewer myself but I stand with Kappell and his case. It was clearly a flub. Here’s the story: https://t.co/TTRyt62xtr — Sammy Maggio | #JusticeForJeremy (@SammyMaggio) January 9, 2019

He was fired for THAT?!

Alrighty then.

Gotta love the social media mob.

Completely disgraceful. We’ve seen over reactions like this before though haven’t we? — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) January 9, 2019

I wonder what MLK would say about this man’s life being ruined if he were alive today? — Todd Grisham (@Grishamfight) January 9, 2019

And c’mon, even Al Roker is on Jeremy’s side:

Al Roker believes Jeremy Kappell deserves a chance to redeem himself.

https://t.co/WgciTd1DyF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 10, 2019

From USA Today:

Al Roker is coming to the defense of a former television meteorologist who was fired for making a racial slur during a live broadcast. WHEC-TV meteorologist Jeremy Kappell was let go Monday, three days after referring to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Rochester, New York, as “Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park” during a weather segment. The high-profile “Today” weather anchor, however, believes Kappell deserves a chance to redeem himself. “I think @JeremyKappell made an unfortunate flub and should be given the chance to apologize on @news10nbc,” Roker, 64, tweeted Wednesday. “Anyone who has done live tv and screwed up (google any number of ones I’ve done) understands.”

Ok, so this editor is totally glad she’s not on TV.

Others seem to agree with Al:

@JeremyKappell Got fired for stumbling on a word! This is the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen. #justiceforjeremy — Thomas_A (@iamthomas_a) January 8, 2019

Amen, Aaron. When I heard of this story, I was intrigued to know what was said. When I heard it, I replayed it to verify. My face lit in horror, "He was fired for that?!" SJW Patrol is out of control, and publicly ruined a good man's reputation. #justiceforjeremy — Chandler (@illTechnica) January 8, 2019

SJWs are gonna SJW.

We’ll keep you posted.

Related:

Get SERIOUS! Rep. Dan Crenshaw makes an absolute FOOL of Nancy Pelosi and her babbling about illegal immigrants in tunnel

‘This is 6th grade stuff.’ Dave Rubin SCHOOLED Jim Acosta and the mainstream media with 1 screenshot and it’s PERFECT

CAN’T be real: AOC’s response to Trump’s border speech is filled with so much stupid we’re not sure where to begin (watch)