The excuses Democrats are coming up with to pretend they’re denying funding for the wall for real reasons instead of petty, personal, political ones (say that five times fast) are getting pretty damn silly. From claiming there is no crisis at the border to calling the wall immoral, there is no argument so lame they will not make it.

Like Nancy Pelosi saying we shouldn’t build the wall because illegal immigrants will just dig tunnels anyway.

Per source in the room: Pelosi talked a lot about tunnels. She kept saying that a wall won't stop people coming through tunnels. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 9, 2019

This is sort of like saying you shouldn’t lock your front door because someone could just break into your home through your windows. Oh and if you’re someone who hates Twitchy and reads us just so you can whine about us to your equally whiny followers, CALM DOWN, we’re not saying illegal immigrants will break into your home.

.This is like saying banks shouldn't put money in safes because people will learn to be safe-crackers. — Sean Spoonts (@sean_spoonts) January 9, 2019

Fences and walls are useless because someone could tunnel under them….. Sounds like Pelosi's botox has seeped into her brain. — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) January 10, 2019

It seeped into her noggin years ago, but we digress.

Most of the current wall designs go deep into the ground for this reason. Besides, you think a 'caravan' will be able to enter through a tunnel? And finding tunnels isn't that hard anymore with new tech. Ask the Israelis, they have mastered it. — Steve (@StevePratico) January 10, 2019

Dude, right?

To her point, migrants who possess futuristic teleportation or transwarp beaming technology aren’t going to be stopped by some dumb wall either — matt loehrer (@mloehrer) January 10, 2019

Whoa, minds blown.

crazy — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 9, 2019

Among other things, yes.

Pelosi then turned to the idea of mobile trampolines. “They can bounce high enough to hurdle the wall. I only worry about the Dreamers jumping high enough to toss their Anchor babies over…” — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) January 10, 2019

Minds blown AGAIN.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw made her look like an absolute fool though:

Ah yes, the tunnel myth. Because it’s so easy to build tunnels. No one would ever notice. Might as well just do nothing, now that the tunneling option has been exposed. Can we have a serious conversation now? That’d be great. https://t.co/16RDlBQoVm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 10, 2019

Man, Texas picked so WELL with Dan Crenshaw. Seriously.

C’mon though, Democrats love myths they can use to keep their weak policies and arguments alive. Look at the magical wage gap for example …

Why should the their wall arguments be any different?

