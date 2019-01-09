CNN was literally panting at the idea of slamming and embarrassing President Trump after his national address on border security. From Don Lemon playing fascist and calling for the president’s speech to be delayed so it could be ‘edited’ for content to Jim Acosta making an ass of himself (what else is new), CNN’s buildup to the speech was something to behold.

And then after the nation listened to Trump, CNN had basically diddly-squat to fact check.

Couldn’t have happened to a better outlet.

Greg Gutfeld jabbed them … a lot:

They tried the, ‘Hey, Americans are dying but not so many that it’s an actual crisis’ thing but overall they had nothing. They’d have been better off to cover the disaster that was Chuck and Nancy’s speech if for nothing else, to highlight that hilarious picture of the two of them at the podium.

Oh sure, they’ll find something to go on and on about today.

He’ll swallow your soul!

And excuse us, but those slaps better be organic and free range.

Ahem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

O.

M.

G.

It’s what they do.

Yup, we shouldn’t secure the border because illegal immigrants haven’t killed enough American citizens yet … they are also ok with six terrorists crossing the border.

Sad.

Anything for more Democrat votes, right Chuckles and Nan?

