CNN was literally panting at the idea of slamming and embarrassing President Trump after his national address on border security. From Don Lemon playing fascist and calling for the president’s speech to be delayed so it could be ‘edited’ for content to Jim Acosta making an ass of himself (what else is new), CNN’s buildup to the speech was something to behold.

And then after the nation listened to Trump, CNN had basically diddly-squat to fact check.

Couldn’t have happened to a better outlet.

Greg Gutfeld jabbed them … a lot:

the fact-checking feast that CNN expected and salivated over all day came up empty.

hard to factcheck actual death of innocent Americans. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2019

They tried the, ‘Hey, Americans are dying but not so many that it’s an actual crisis’ thing but overall they had nothing. They’d have been better off to cover the disaster that was Chuck and Nancy’s speech if for nothing else, to highlight that hilarious picture of the two of them at the podium.

That won’t stop empty suits at CNN. — Ann ☃️ (@annlanncan) January 9, 2019

Oh sure, they’ll find something to go on and on about today.

He’ll swallow your soul!

The "Cryin' Chuck" nickname must have gotten to him…So tonight he adopted a different look 🤣 — AmitG (@AmitMDproactive) January 9, 2019

The Democrats prefer a steel wall? Damn it, they wanted artisan steel slaps and a see through combination. Pay attention! — Peter D'Arienzo (@PeteyDeeLFD) January 9, 2019

And excuse us, but those slaps better be organic and free range.

Ahem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

O.

M.

G.

Pelosi and Schumer proved to the American people that they are puppets to big money and not interested in the safety of the people. Could have put up 2 cardboard cutouts and no one would have known they weren’t live. — Rick C. (@mutt414) January 9, 2019

It seems the Democrats tend to overplay their hand such as with Kavanaugh hearings. I get the impression the same thing is happening with the wall showdown. — Doug Bynon (@TaxRehab) January 9, 2019

Since when has CNN let facts stand in the way of a good story? — Michael Christman (@MDChristmanSPHR) January 9, 2019

They fell asleep…low energy — mark meyerson (@mwmeyerson) January 9, 2019

I’m sure they’ll conjure up something. 🙄🙄 — dewalker1 (@dewalker14) January 9, 2019

It’s what they do.

Dem defense is “We haven’t lost enough people for this to be a crisis”. 😡🤷‍♀️ — Stay Connected. (@filtered_anne) January 9, 2019

Yup, we shouldn’t secure the border because illegal immigrants haven’t killed enough American citizens yet … they are also ok with six terrorists crossing the border.

Sad.

Anything for more Democrat votes, right Chuckles and Nan?

