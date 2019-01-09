Don’t worry Chuck and Nancy, HuffPost was front and center trying to convince the masses that the photo of you two going viral in social media was a GOOD THING. They even called it a ‘hit’ which is not how we would refer to it but hey … they’re HuffPo.

The image of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer standing stoically together schooling the president was an instant hit on Twitter. https://t.co/NaVl4ahzgY — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 9, 2019

Instant hit.

HA HA HA HA HA.

From HuffingtonPost:

Memes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) flooded Twitter on Tuesday night after the pair fired back at Donald Trump’s presidential address.

Fired back.

Alrighty then.

They were definitely the comedy act for the night, we’ll give ’em that.

“No no guys, the Internet is laughing with you, really.” https://t.co/vRcBPJOmoJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2019

Really.

Yeah, pretty sure that's not how Twitter used that image https://t.co/PqLlQ8bS7A — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 9, 2019

It was hilarious and you could say it was a ‘hit,’ but not for the reasons HuffPo is trying really hard to push. People were so busy laughing at the ‘top Democrats’ after Trump’s speech that the screeching, howling, and crying from the Left was barely noticeable.

We were all too busy trying to find the best images to compare to Chuck and Nan.

This editor may have even found a good one.

Sometimes Twitter is still ok.

Ouch, our sides.

I have a bad feeling I've arrived at the wrong gate.

Perhaps I should've taken the stairs? pic.twitter.com/D0nsCCpASb — UK Rants: #StandUp4Brexit (@uk_rants) January 9, 2019

Yikes, that one is troubling.

Why are these people in Office??! I can’t understand from the begin why they put Pelosi as the speaker. They insult the American people intelligents. This is such a joke. I don’t get it — Carie Rajkumar (@rajkumar_carie) January 9, 2019

Politics.

Yup.

Related:

CAN’T be real: AOC’s response to Trump’s border speech is filled with so much stupid we’re not sure where to begin (watch)

Maybe the BEST THING on Twitter –> @AOCpress parody account tweets the most AOC-type press releases EVER and OMG-LOL

Holy CRAP! WSJ piece exposes how CAIR National lobbied Twitter to ban Jewish journo Laura Loomer