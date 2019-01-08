We’ve covered some amazingly funny parody accounts (like our favorite parody account, @sean-spicier), but this new parody @AOCpress is definitely one of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter so far in 2019. Granted, we’re only eight days in but OMG this is hilarious.

Thinking if AOC actually tweeted her press releases they would sound a little bit like this.

PRESS RELEASE: Who said socialism isn’t good? AOC is making $174K per year and she doesn’t have to work! — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 7, 2019

Also, take note, if you want to enjoy this account go look RIGHT NOW before her rabid supporters and followers get the account taken down.

Here are some of the top releases on their timeline, in this editor’s humble opinion:

Feelings don't care about your facts. — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 8, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: AOC clarifies her tweet claiming a furloughed worker was three weeks without a paycheck. "Like I explained on 60 Minutes, my facts are wrong but I'm morally right." — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 8, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Who said socialism isn’t good? AOC is making $174K per year and she doesn’t have to work! — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 7, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Our staff has opened an investigation into CBS after AOC only appeared for 20 minutes despite CBS claiming she’ll be on 60 Minutes. We know how to count! — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 7, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: AOC proudly announces her first piece of legislation: The Adorable Care Act — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 4, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides. Seriously.

PRESS RELEASE: AOC signs an executive order that Congress should not be in session until the government reopens. — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 4, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: AOC clarifies her 70% tax on the rich: This tax will not include members of Congress. — AOC Press (@AOCpress) January 4, 2019

Like our friendly neighborhood Spicier, we’re not sure who is behind this parody account but HUZZAH, we didn’t think it was possible to parody a parody of a parody.

Heh.

Related:

Holy CRAP! WSJ piece exposes how CAIR National lobbied Twitter to ban Jewish journo Laura Loomer

WOW, this was BAD! Jim Acosta gets dragged by his and CNN’s followers for this sad attempt at owning Trump (no, really!)

‘This is a BAD tweet’: WaPo writer OWNED for deleting Rep. Eric Swalwell’s border wall tweet in BS dunk on Dan McLaughlin