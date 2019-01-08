We’ve covered some amazingly funny parody accounts (like our favorite parody account, @sean-spicier), but this new parody @AOCpress is definitely one of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter so far in 2019. Granted, we’re only eight days in but OMG this is hilarious.

Thinking if AOC actually tweeted her press releases they would sound a little bit like this.

Also, take note, if you want to enjoy this account go look RIGHT NOW before her rabid supporters and followers get the account taken down.

Here are some of the top releases on their timeline, in this editor’s humble opinion:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides. Seriously.

Like our friendly neighborhood Spicier, we’re not sure who is behind this parody account but HUZZAH, we didn’t think it was possible to parody a parody of a parody.

Heh.

