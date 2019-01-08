If you follow Dan McLaughlin at all you know he’s not typically on Twitter trying to own the libs or dunk on Trump. Truth be told he’s a well-informed NRO writer who knows a lot about baseball. So to see WaPo’s Dave Weigel deliberately take Dan out of context to dunk on him over the border wall is pretty damn weak.

C’mon man.

This is a bad tweet Dave. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 8, 2019

It really is, and we see a LOT of bad tweets. It’s sort of what we do.

Don’t judge!

Dave, did you not read the quoted tweet, do you agree with the quoted tweet, or are you afraid your readers will read the quoted tweet? This is an interesting test case in how hard people will circle the wagons around demagogic nonsense from D candidates. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 8, 2019

Dan is of course referring to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s ridiculous blunder about Reagan telling Gorbachev to ‘tear down this wall’. If Dave had included the entire context of that discussion there would be no dunk.

And he knows it.

And so do we.

Honestly the joke just worked better if I took screenshots — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2019

Sure.

It's telling that this can only be made a sick dunk by leaving out the Swalwell tweet https://t.co/Q79N0AUBaX — Not Today, Saban (@HashtagGriswold) January 8, 2019

What he said.

This kind of out-of-context attack on @baseballcrank is complete bs. He was responding to that asinine Swalwell tweet about the Berlin wall. https://t.co/JHJndLgfsj — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 8, 2019

Anything to dunk on a Conservative about the border wall.

Would seem the lame dunk led to other trolling …

And here we go with the "all in defending Swalwell's logic." I still have not found anyone to defend "a wall is a wall no matter what side of it you are on" as a case that there is no possible logical difference between the current fencing at the Mexican border & the Berlin Wall https://t.co/laKkRRmB5L — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 8, 2019

And Dan still owned them.

But nice try.

