Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski don’t want networks broadcasting Trump’s border speech in primetime tonight.

Guess it was only a good thing when they did it.

Hello, lack of self-awareness anyone?

But Trump?

Orange man bad.

They’re going to start running out of fallback insults and excuses here soon.

come on, no one knew what he was like until he'd been in office a couple of years — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 8, 2019

Right? We all thought Trump was so mild-mannered and polite way back then.

*eye roll*

LOL. Dr. Frankenstein is still upset with his creation. — Luvmy3suns (@luvmy3suns) January 8, 2019

They liked him before it was cool. — Derderder (@Derdader) January 8, 2019

And helped get him elected, yup.

Ya’ think?

This will never get old. No matter how much the media claims to hate Trump, including Joe and Mika, they basically CREATED and elected him.

They own this.

And they still can’t deal with it.

