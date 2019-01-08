Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had a rough few days, weeks … Hell, months.

And we’d feel sorry for her if she wasn’t responsible in part for the level of ridiculous we’re seeing from all sides where the young socialist is concerned. At this point, more seasoned and reasonable (right?!!?) Democrats are telling AOC to chill TF out and learn a thing or two before she keeps making a fool of herself.

Even Max Boot.

From the Washington Post:

I feel a little guilty writing this column because “AOC” has already gotten more publicity than she deserves. The very fact that you are likely to know that I am referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — as though she were FDRJFK or LBJ — is a sign of her success in penetrating the national consciousness in an astonishingly short period.

The real problem with Ocasio-Cortez is not how she dresses or where she comes from. It’s that she is an uber-progressive — a self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” — who cares more about ideological correctness than factual correctness. The Post’s Fact Checker has documented her reign of error. She claimed that “unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs” (only 5 percent of people actually have two jobs); that “ICE is required to fill 34,000 beds with detainees every single night” (an urban myth); and that the “upper-middle class does not exist anymore in America” (not only does it exist, it’s growing).

Alexandria wasn’t thrilled with his column:

Yes, Alexandria, play the victim when Max is actually trying to help you.

And she wonders why we make fun of her.

Here she is with the hostage talking point, again.

