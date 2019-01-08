Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had a rough few days, weeks … Hell, months.

And we’d feel sorry for her if she wasn’t responsible in part for the level of ridiculous we’re seeing from all sides where the young socialist is concerned. At this point, more seasoned and reasonable (right?!!?) Democrats are telling AOC to chill TF out and learn a thing or two before she keeps making a fool of herself.

Even Max Boot.

Ocasio-Cortez reminds me of Sarah Palin, another talented young communicator who made a big splash in national politics before having her lack of knowledge painfully exposed. This is a cautionary tale for Ocasio-Cortez. My latest in @PostOpinions: https://t.co/bHmNmcyAD0 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 8, 2019

From the Washington Post:

I feel a little guilty writing this column because “AOC” has already gotten more publicity than she deserves. The very fact that you are likely to know that I am referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — as though she were FDR, JFK or LBJ — is a sign of her success in penetrating the national consciousness in an astonishingly short period.

*popcorn*

The real problem with Ocasio-Cortez is not how she dresses or where she comes from. It’s that she is an uber-progressive — a self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” — who cares more about ideological correctness than factual correctness. The Post’s Fact Checker has documented her reign of error. She claimed that “unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs” (only 5 percent of people actually have two jobs); that “ICE is required to fill 34,000 beds with detainees every single night” (an urban myth); and that the “upper-middle class does not exist anymore in America” (not only does it exist, it’s growing).

*and more popcorn*

Alexandria wasn’t thrilled with his column:

Naturally, the same week we kick-start a nat’l convo on marginal tax rates endorsed by Nobel-Prize winning economists, I’m being described as “vacuous.” If you’re allowed to characterize female politicians as “unlikeable,” are we allowed to describe takes like these “resentful?” https://t.co/cMikVKcJ5U — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2019

Yes, Alexandria, play the victim when Max is actually trying to help you.

And she wonders why we make fun of her.

*sigh*

Let’s refocus our energy and coverage to policies instead of personality. Right now, 800,000 workers are without a paycheck. The President is holding gov operations hostage so that he can build a monument to himself on the southern border that the maj of Americans don’t want. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2019

Here she is with the hostage talking point, again.

It’s going to be a long two years for her.

And us.

Vacuous is too kind. — Phil (@earlp1231) January 8, 2019

Humble advice from a nobody: Stop retweeting your haters. Talk policy ONLY. — crazycarl003 (@CrazyCarl003) January 8, 2019

Slay him, Queen!!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 8, 2019

Ugh, don’t encourage her.

