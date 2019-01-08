Imagine the sh*tfit Don Lemon would have thrown if some right-leaning talking head had suggested Obama’s speeches be delayed so they could be edited for content … he’d be screeching racism from the top of his lungs.

But you know, since it’s Trump, censorship and keeping the people from hearing what THE PRESIDENT has to say is apparently ok.

Don’t make that face at us, we’re making fun of him.

UNBELIEVABLE: Don Lemon suggests that Trump's speech be delayed so it can be edited and kept from Americans. Chris Cuomo (the voice of reason) corrects him and says wanting a border wall isn't immoral or wrong. Cuomo giving Lemon a "you've lost your mind" stare is CLASSIC. pic.twitter.com/0nwI8BEssP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2019

Because that’s not fascist or anything, Don. FFS.

And when Chris Cuomo is the go-to on your network for common sense there is definitely a problem.

Heh.

Good grief. It's something when Cuomo is the voice of reason. 🤪 — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) January 8, 2019

See what we mean?

Good lord, I’m having positive feelings for Cuomo and it’s making me uneasy. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) January 8, 2019

Made us feel a little weird too.

That being said, we’re sure he’ll say or do something ridiculous here again soon and all will be set back to normal.

What's gotten into Cuomo lately? He's actually making sense occasionally. — Kirk Spears (@KirkSpears) January 8, 2019

Could be many of his cohorts are so absolutely batsh*t that even he can see the bias.

This was seriously SO bad.

Who gave the media a right to become dictators??? — Texas Trumpette (@Texas2Love) January 8, 2019

They’re firefighters and heroes and stuff … duh.

You know something is messed up when even Chris Cuomo is basically telling Don Lemon to shut up. — Silver-Nocturne (@Ken_Spade13) January 8, 2019

The free press MSM now think they should sensor the President of the United States on his content because they don’t agree with it. Isn’t this totally against what they expect for themselves. — Chris Nelson (@rzbck) January 8, 2019

And they’re not even bothering to hide it anymore.

Good times.

