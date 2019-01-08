You know the media at large has completely lost its ever-loving mind when even weather dudes are playing identity politics. Ian Livingston, for whatever reason, sent a silly tweet about old white dudes to Brit Hume after he simply pointed out that no federal employee had gone without a paycheck in the shutdown yet.

Oh look. A trifecta of bigotry: ageist, racist & sexist. https://t.co/5fprZhY3yP — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 8, 2019

And then Ian got spanked so badly he deleted it.

But you know, someone on Twitter grabbed it because TWITTER.

Someone is trying to delete this tweet about old white dudes. @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/ivstLzORbF — Tera Flop (@teraflopclub) January 8, 2019

Twitter is forever, man – never forget, someone somewhere is always paying attention.

😂 Brit got him running scared — DoctorZack ­™️ (@drzack87) January 8, 2019

It would appear so.

And for what? Brit pointing out that federal employees haven’t gone without pay yet? Not sure what that has to do with Brit being an entitled old white guy because last time we checked there are plenty of old white guys out there who work for the government.

Maybe this is a weather-related comment, nothing to do with ageism, racism, ot sexism. Or … maybe not. pic.twitter.com/3qPlnc9MGn — Tera Flop (@teraflopclub) January 8, 2019

These people. Suppose the co-founder of @ustornadoes needs to be super edgy or something.

But not edgy enough to leave the tweet up.

😂 — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) January 8, 2019

Just pointing out, we’re laughing at Ian, not with him.

Is he laughing because he deleted his tweet?

Bam. This is what the SJW movement is about at its core. "We aren't hearing what we want to hear from people with life experience different from our own, so they should shut up." No different in form or substance from the worst of the John Birch society. (Google it, kids.) — Vince (@vinceturcotte1) January 8, 2019

Lit @brithume Twitter is my favorite Twitter. 🔥 — Nick Caggiano (@YoNickCaggiano) January 8, 2019

Ours too.

He's a white dude too. — Bhess (@Bhess) January 8, 2019

Heh.

And this person assumed your gender. — ⛄Mj Bryant ⛄ (@MjBryant2324) January 8, 2019

Gotta love SJWs.

Ok, not really.