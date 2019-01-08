Sounds like CNN’s Jim Sciutto is still falsely claiming Republicans first funded the dossier.

Yeah yeah, CNN is gonna CNN but wasn’t this debunked like months ago?

Amber Athey took his claim apart in this brutal yet factual mini-thread:

Wow. Once again, @CNN's @jimsciutto just falsely claimed that Republicans first funded the dossier. Yes, Republicans paid for opposition research. But it was not a part of the dossier. It's an important distinction and not hard to get right. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 8, 2019

It’s hard not to get it wrong when you’re deliberately pushing a certain narrative and don’t care about the facts or reality around the story.

When called on this claim, Sciutto conflates the opposition research funded by the Free Beacon with the DNC-funded research that went into the Steele dossier. pic.twitter.com/6LxUOXA2qu — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 8, 2019

We know Jim works for CNN but c’mon man …

This sort of reminds us of when Eric Holder promised to investigate himself.

Democrats.

Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Matthew Continetti said that none of the work that his organization paid for appeared in the Steele dossier — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 8, 2019

Sooo … womp womp, Jim.

Wouldn’t count on a correction anytime soon though.

More "morally right" reporting by CNN without having to worry about being factually correct? When politics is your God your morals are screwed up. — Mike Letalien/Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) January 8, 2019

Awww that’s right, according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez it’s more important to be morally right than factually right or something.

We know, everything is stupid.

He’s not trying to get it right; just right by the narrative. — Mark Ripollone (@MarkRipollone) January 8, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Jim…. lying… in CNN?! Nah, not these protectors of truth — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) January 8, 2019

Right?! Color us SHOCKED.

It's not hard to get the facts right. CNN tries hard to get the facts wrong. — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) January 8, 2019

They certainly do seem to share a lot of bananas they claim are apples, now don’t they?

