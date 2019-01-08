It is certainly starting to seem like #NeverTrumpers are their own worst enemy, especially in the media.

Seriously.

And this editor writes that as a former #NeverTrumper herself … perhaps it’s time to stop talking down to people about Trump and start talking conservative values UP? Just a thought.

I think the disdain that many Trump supporters feel for Never Trumpers is colored by a sense of embarrassment and maybe even guilt for what they have wrought.

https://t.co/KGDZS7RRyK — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 8, 2019

From the Washington Post:

In December, the Weekly Standard — regarded as among the premier conservative news outlets and certainly the one least under the spell of the current president — was closed by its owner, Clarity Media Group. The loss of a punchy, independent and thoughtful news outlet on the right was immediately felt in a media echo-sphere dominated by charlatans, sycophants and shallow posers.

Charlatans, sycophants, and shallow posers.

The irony of this statement alone …

Rubin interviewed Charlie Sykes, who this editor still has a good deal of respect for, about The Bulwark:

Jennifer Rubin: What’s the origin and purpose of the Bulwark? Sykes: The Bulwark isn’t going to be The Weekly Standard 2.0, but the murder of the Standard made it urgently necessary to create a home for rational, principled, fact-based center-right voices who were not cowed by Trumpism. We were lucky to get some of the magazine’s most talented on-line personnel on board right away. Our mission is to be smart, conservative, non-tribal and to say out loud what too many conservatives only say in private. We also wanted to move quickly because the next few months may prove decisive.

So they’ve come up with a new outlet since The Weekly Standard closed its doors. Not sure treating Trump supporters like ignorant morons is the best way to garner an audience when that seems to have played a part in TWS losing readers but hey, what does this editor know, right?

You’ve decided to stop being conservative bc you hate trump. I would imagine that’s embarrassing for you too which is why you quadruple down on it daily — Ted Crumpet (@Tcrumps) January 8, 2019

NT: "You must choose a side. Oh, and it's heartless and immoral to secure the border." Us: Really? Immoral? Looks like you've already chosen a side for me. — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) January 8, 2019

But they rail against tribalism or something.

Or, Never Trumpers spent the past 30 years promoting policies that created an environment where a Trump could be elected and NOW they’re distancing themselves… all the action and money, none of the consequences. — patty steele slats (@mylittlevictory) January 8, 2019

Paging Max Boot.

So magnanimous of you. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 8, 2019

Ha!

I think the disdain that many Never Trumpers feel for Trump supporters is colored by a sense of embarrassment over being associated with people who they consider mindless rubes. https://t.co/5V5gT3gkcS — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 8, 2019

Nailed it.

Related:

When even HE is calling her out? WOWZA! AOC absolutely LOSES it when Max Boot compares her to Sarah Palin and ROFL

He’s LOST it! Don Lemon wants Trump’s speech delayed for ‘editing’ and the look on Chris Cuomo’s face is PRICELESS (watch)

‘Oh LOOK.’ Brit Hume zinged blue-check weather guy and his ‘trifecta of bigotry’ SO badly he deleted and ran