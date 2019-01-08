Say what you will about journalist Laura Loomer, the woman gets attention. Whether she’s pushing a story you may find questionable about her tires being slashed or chaining herself to Twitter headquarters after she was suspended, people know who she is.

And while Twitter should have the right to suspend whomever they choose, the idea that they would work with an organization like CAIR behind the scenes in suspending a Jewish journalist like Loomer is alarming to say the least.

Today the Wall Street Journal exposed the fact that Jewish journalist Laura Loomer was banned from Twitter because @CAIRNational, a designated Islamic terrorist org secretly lobbied w/ @Twitter to ban her for her journalism that exposed jihadis & Sharia.https://t.co/ZhjDrYHfSM — theJewish Voice (@JewishVoice) January 8, 2019

From the Wall Street Journal:

The world’s biggest social-media companies, under fire for failing to police content on their sites, have invited an array of outside groups to help them figure out who should be banned and what’s considered unacceptable. That solution is creating a new set of problems—public fights, complaints and legal battles. Conservative Jewish activist Laura Loomer says she didn’t know until recently that outside groups and individuals had privately lobbied Twitter executives to remove her from the site in late November. In an email to Ms. Loomer, Twitter said she had violated its hateful conduct policy for a tweet calling Ilhan Omar, the Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota, anti-Jewish and supportive of Shariah law. In an interview, Ms. Loomer says she was referring to a 2012 tweet from Ms. Omar in which the congresswoman wrote, “may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Among the groups that had complained to Twitter was the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an advocacy organization. The council doesn’t often step in to advocate against other users, says Executive Director Zahra Billoo, but did so in the case of Ms. Loomer based on her previous comments about Muslims. In 2017, Ms. Loomer tweeted after a terror attack in New York City, “Leave it to Muslims to ruin everything. People can’t even enjoy #Halloween without those savages f**king everything up for everyone.”

Color us not shocked that CAIR wanted Loomer shut down.

Citation: “US group CAIR named terrorist organization by United Arab Emirates”https://t.co/1AOz96YWgo — theJewish Voice (@JewishVoice) January 8, 2019

This is… huge. — R.J Carter @CriticalBlast (@AndrewsDisciple) January 8, 2019

If true, it is definitely a ‘holy sh*t’ moment.

I truly hope this is not true! — Elaine Larson (@LarsonElaineM) January 8, 2019

Agreed.

The same CAIR that’s endorsed by Adam Schiff? “Founded in 1994, CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil advocacy organization…and the Council’s work in Los Angeles, the state of California, and across the nation is much appreciated.” – Rep. Adam B. Schiff(D-CA) (September 2013) — Omar Navarro for Congress Campaign (@PressGop) January 8, 2019

We got nothin’.

