If you spend anytime at all on Twitter, you know one of the biggest slams or dunks you can have on the social media giant is when you can highlight one tweet from a tweep then highlight another tweet from that same tweep contradicting the first tweet. We refer to it as a ‘shot/chaser’.

And we appreciate that Jim Acosta, for whatever reason, thought it was a good idea to try the ol’ shot/chaser with Trump tweets but he has to make sure the tweets he’s using say what he thinks they say.

Kind of unbelievable to see a president refer to the media as the enemy, then five hours later request airtime on the networks to deliver a prime time address to the nation. pic.twitter.com/Afr9wK2yZu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 8, 2019

So he’s right about the first tweet, Trump did call the media the enemy, but his second tweet is his announcing that he will be addressing the nation about border security. We don’t see a request to the media to allow him airtime to address the nation.

Nice try, Jim, but no.

Just say no, Jimbo. Have the courage of your convictions. — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) January 8, 2019

Reporter thinks it's weird that Prez asks reporters to report. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) January 8, 2019

Which is true but again, Trump didn’t request airtime in that tweet …

Feel free to request that your network refuse to give it to him. You’ll be giving more proof that he’s right, but that’s all up to you. — Brian Fletcher (@BrianFletcher7) January 8, 2019

Fair point. If Jim did anything he proved why Trump thinks of the media as the enemy; he’s not exactly warm and inviting now is he?

And at the end of the day, all he really managed to do was piss off his own base because they think the media gave in to Trump.

It's unbelievable that your network led the way in giving it to him. — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) January 8, 2019

They all but created and elected him.

True story.

Why wouldn’t he? The media holds him accountable for nothing, allows the majority of the lies from him & his clan to go unchallenged, and supplies them with all the airtime they want to spread propaganda. You are his enablers. Again, why wouldn’t he continue on the same path? — Alexandra (@nycbubbles) January 8, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA.

And yet the media is giving him airtime…the abused allows more abuse by the abuser… — LA Nor (@wlshlnr) January 8, 2019

Thinking this may not have gone the way Jim thought it would.

