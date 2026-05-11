Shuttering Chicago Walgreens Says It Lost $1 Million, Mostly Due to Theft

Last week, we introduced you to Chicago Alderman William Hall, who set up a microphone on the street to argue that Walgreens should be sued for "corporate abandonment" after the pharmacy chain announced it was closing a South Side location on June 4 because of high levels of theft and violent incidents. Hall accused Walgreens of "pharmaceutical genocide," as the sick and elderly would no longer have a drugstore in the neighborhood. Maybe Hall should put his efforts into making the neighborhood a safe one in which to own a business.

Advertisement

Libs of TikTok reports that the store set to close next month lost $1 million last year, mainly due to theft, despite spending $400,000 on security.

BREAKING: Walgreens reveals the Chicago South Side store they are shuttering after 20 years, lost $1 million mainly due to theft last year, which is 4x the company average, while they spent $400k a year on security and employees still got assaulted. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2026

Crime makes businesses leave. Then the criminals complain when the businesses leave. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 11, 2026

Capital always flees chaos.

Dem cities favor criminals and create chaos.

They lock up the merchandise, not the thieves.

Who in their right minds would want to operate under those conditions? — jhawkjoe (@joemill36846262) May 11, 2026

Tell that Alderman that is pissing and moaning about it to cover Walgreen's losses. See if he changes his tune. — Booter (@SlimBooter) May 11, 2026

Democrats want to fundamentally transform America into the South Side of Chicago. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) May 11, 2026

There will be more closings. They closed the Back of the Yards Walgreens at 47th around 2020. The McKinley Park store gets robbed all the time & the employees get assaulted all the time.



Why would the store stay? — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) May 11, 2026

But AOC says they are just stealing a loaf of bread 🤷🏼‍♂️🙄 — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) May 11, 2026

Turn those areas into deserts. Close up and leave. Learn the lesson the hard way. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) May 11, 2026

This is because of “changing consumer habits” obviously. — Phyxy Zin (@phyxyzin) May 11, 2026

They did EXACTLY what need to be done. Kudos to @Walgreens for refusing to put up with this BS — CKM (@Ckm1655225Ckm) May 11, 2026

Aren’t there protests to keep it open ? Maybe Mamdani will have better luck with his stores. — Flyonthewall (@Flyonth85407331) May 11, 2026

Maybe Mayor Brandon Johnson will come through with a bunch of government-owned pharmacies in high-crime neighborhoods. People wouldn't have to shoplift anymore because the government would keep prices at a minimum.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.