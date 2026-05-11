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Shuttering Chicago Walgreens Says It Lost $1 Million, Mostly Due to Theft

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Last week, we introduced you to Chicago Alderman William Hall, who set up a microphone on the street to argue that Walgreens should be sued for "corporate abandonment" after the pharmacy chain announced it was closing a South Side location on June 4 because of high levels of theft and violent incidents. Hall accused Walgreens of "pharmaceutical genocide," as the sick and elderly would no longer have a drugstore in the neighborhood. Maybe Hall should put his efforts into making the neighborhood a safe one in which to own a business.

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Libs of TikTok reports that the store set to close next month lost $1 million last year, mainly due to theft, despite spending $400,000 on security.

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Maybe Mayor Brandon Johnson will come through with a bunch of government-owned pharmacies in high-crime neighborhoods. People wouldn't have to shoplift anymore because the government would keep prices at a minimum.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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