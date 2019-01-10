Have we mentioned that Ana Navarro is a gross, horrible, awful, nasty, unacceptable hyena who has allowed her hatred of one man to make her into someone who would deliberately disrespect innocent Americans who have been killed at the hands of illegal immigrants?

We have?

Ok, just checking.

This freakin’ woman:

Welp, if Ana wanted to be as awful as she claims Trump is, she succeeded.

No words for how vile this was.

Ok, so we have LOTS of words for how horrible this was but we probably shouldn’t include them in a Twitchy article.

Grrrrr.

Trending

Disgusting right?

Something like that.

Give her time.

Could be her new official title.

That’ll show Trump!

Related:

SJW mob strikes AGAIN! New York meteorologist fired for ‘jumbling a couple of words’ that sounded like a slur during his broadcast

Get SERIOUS! Rep. Dan Crenshaw makes an absolute FOOL of Nancy Pelosi and her babbling about illegal immigrants in tunnel

‘This is 6th grade stuff.’ Dave Rubin SCHOOLED Jim Acosta and the mainstream media with 1 screenshot and it’s PERFECT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana Navarroborderchris cuomoillegal immigrantsSteve GuestTrump