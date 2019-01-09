It’s a new year, and that means a new attempt at an “assault weapons” ban by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who says she has a list of 205 military-style assault weapons that would be illegal to sell or possess.

Feinstein apparently hasn’t heard that David Hogg and the March for Our Lives used up their 15 minutes and then some, but by all means, keep Hogg as the face of your gun control efforts.

Last year we saw tens of thousands of students take to the streets to demand action to stop mass shootings and stem the epidemic of gun violence that plagues our communities. This generation has grown up with active-shooter drills, hiding under their desks. #EnoughIsEnough — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

Americans across the nation are asking Congress to reinstate the federal ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. If we’re going to put a stop to mass shootings and protect our children, we need to get these weapons of war off our streets. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

That’s why I’m proud to introduce the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019. This bill bans the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 205 military-style assault weapons by name. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

It also bans any assault weapon that accepts a detachable magazine and has one or more military characteristics including a pistol grip, a forward grip, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel or a folding or telescoping stock. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

Seriously? Any “assault weapon” that accepts a detachable magazine?

And it bans magazines and other ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, which allow shooters to quickly fire many rounds without needing to reload. Information on all of the bill’s provisions can be found here: https://t.co/2sMmdPeSpJ — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 9, 2019

Why not let teachers who are armed and trained carry their weapons, then, so a mass shooter wouldn’t get a chance to reload?

AR-15 sales are gonna shoot through the roof with this legislation proposal. Smith and Wesson better send you a bonus check! — DivergentNative (@DivergentNative) January 9, 2019

I hope so. Been thinking of selling mine and building a new one. — Kevin Cerrito (@photoartist9) January 9, 2019

Unconstitutional. Good luck. — Kevin (@7kfair) January 9, 2019

🖕🏻from my cold dead hands🖕🏻 — Jim Jeffries (@jimjeffries69) January 10, 2019

Go pound sand Senator. — Chris (@Veriloquous) January 9, 2019

I concur — Matt (@gardebien) January 9, 2019

When I was a kid we had to hide under our desk incase of a nuclear bomb attack. I've never seen you trying to take away nukes from anyone. — Brian Anderson (@BrianAn58057930) January 9, 2019

Well that's an intelligent response. Because we can all go to our local Kmart and pick up a nuclear weapon right. (Eyes rolling) — Catherine S. (@1CatherineS) January 9, 2019

How many times does Rep. Eric Swalwell have to remind you that the government has nukes, and they’re legit.

You couldnt point out any of the parts you listed if shown pictures. But sure, restrict the rights of law abiding citizens because criminals exist. If you knew anything about weapons or war youd know how ignorant you sound. You need to retire. — mike tib (@tibbs_m249) January 9, 2019

Enough B.S. trying to take my firearms but no seasonable solutions on how to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals…… — Christopher Mann (@Firemann32) January 9, 2019

@SenFeinstein Don’t believe this Socialist. She wants to take the semiautomatic rifles that have been around 100 years and account for 1-3% of shootings. Then they will say we need the handguns, because they account for the majority of shootings. And we will be disarmed. — Let Freedom Ring (@just1forfreedom) January 9, 2019

Senator, Fixing NICS coupled with a robust red flag law will accomplish far more than this distraction ever could. So will mandatory safety training. This obsession will be your undoing & stalls progress on other measures that would do more. — Rick Merrick (@merrrd) January 10, 2019

I’m sure your intentions are noble, however your education on firearms and delivery on the subject is just plain ignorant. I can’t tell if you know how ignorant you sound, or if you are oblivious to it. — Mark Pierce (@markpierce77) January 9, 2019

You and your cohorts have used their ignorance against them and have convinced them to give up their rights to the government. You have weaponized and indoctrinated them to help achieve your goals. Why not arm and train guards? You are protected by men with guns. Why not them? — chamberedelite (@chamberedelite) January 9, 2019

And you have illegal aliens shooting cops in a Sanctuary State and Sanctuary city. — Hans Giesholt (@DWDrummer13) January 9, 2019

Sen. Feinstein – can you please make a statement regarding what law would have stopped the illegal alien who murdered Officer Singh at Christmas from getting his gun? Do we know yet where he got the gun he used to murder Officer Singh? #OfficerRonilSingh BUILD THE WALL !! — Sid Sycamore (@sid_sycamore) January 9, 2019

Worthless politician. Same one who planned the destruction of a SC nominee and his family. Disgusting — Walls work, Congress doesn’t (@Demsstopcrying) January 9, 2019

