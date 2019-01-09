It’s a new year, and that means a new attempt at an “assault weapons” ban by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who says she has a list of 205 military-style assault weapons that would be illegal to sell or possess.

Feinstein apparently hasn’t heard that David Hogg and the March for Our Lives used up their 15 minutes and then some, but by all means, keep Hogg as the face of your gun control efforts.

Seriously? Any “assault weapon” that accepts a detachable magazine?

Why not let teachers who are armed and trained carry their weapons, then, so a mass shooter wouldn’t get a chance to reload?

How many times does Rep. Eric Swalwell have to remind you that the government has nukes, and they’re legit.

