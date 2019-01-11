Yeah yeah yeah, we get it, Rep. Eric Swalwell is desperately trying to up his Twitter game because although he’s playing coy about it, he totally wants to run for president next year.

Holy crap, it’s next year already.

Honestly, it feels like these campaigns never really end because all our elected legislators do even when they’re not running is campaign.

Like this from Swalwell.

Gun violence is a national emergency — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2019

You’d think after the last time he tweeted about gun violence and admitted he’d nuke legal gun owners who wouldn’t give up their guns that he’d have learned his lesson but oh no.

Just take a guess at how this tweet went.

A nuke or three oughta take care of it. — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) January 11, 2019

Word.

You’re a national emergency — Morally Correct Phil (@earlp1231) January 11, 2019

Truth.

A right to defend yourself is enshrined in the Constitution – a right to illegally enter into a foreign country is NOT – perhaps you wish to brush on that a bit GIVEN your a Representative of US Citizens and all — Patrick Brown (@Ptab01) January 11, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

😂 I mean if you wanna call one so we can get a wall built go right ahead — DoctorZack ­™️ (@drzack87) January 11, 2019

Good point.

Heh.

Gun violence is at historic lows and still decreasing everywhere but gang-ridden neighborhoods. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) January 11, 2019

*secure the border*

Nukes are a national emergency. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) January 11, 2019

Hey, we see what they did here.

You being elected to office is a national emergency. — cav🐶 (@catmchale) January 11, 2019

Ignorant liberals are a national emergency. — Faneca for HOF (@JTLovecraft) January 11, 2019

He REALLY set himself up good this time.

Time to break out the nukes right, Nukie Nukerson? — Doc in Alaska (@DocInAlaska55) January 11, 2019

We may actually start calling Eric, Nukie Nukerson. It has a nice ring to it.

The constant attacks on our constitution is a national emergency #2A — Matt (@gardebien) January 11, 2019

Winner winner.

Related:

Media, TAKE NOTE (if you have ethics): Brit Hume shares EPIC thread on govt. shutdown from ‘a man with no use for Trump’

Ummm … who wants to tell her? Nancy Pelosi’s bright idea for a REAL border security fix is just a HOT MESS (watch)

Genital washing … wait, WUT?! Once you’ve read Caleb Hull’s thread on items the govt. DOES fund you’ll be FURIOUS