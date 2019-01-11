Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a name for herself by pretending to be your ordinary, everyday, average, struggling American with just the right amount of diversity and lipstick. So this little tidbit about how her campaign treated her employees is well … not all that shocking.

Ok, if we really believed she was the person she’s pretending to be we’d be shocked but considering we know at the end of the day she’s just more Democratic theater we’re more amused than anything else.

Ocasio-Cortez Campaign Fined For Denying Employees Proper Benefits https://t.co/FWTvEkgIIw pic.twitter.com/4EcdL8Ic9L — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2019

From The Daily Caller:

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 congressional campaign was fined by the state of New York for failing to provide the proper workers’ compensation coverage to campaign staffers. “The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018 to April 30, 2018,” Melissa Stewart, the spokeswoman for New York’s Workers Compensation Board, told The New York Daily News. “[It] was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid.” “This coverage is vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries,” Stewart continued.

On-the-job injuries.

Huh.

Sounds a little bit like health insurance, right?

And gosh, how odd that someone like Alex from the Bronx whose whole schtick is supposedly taking care of the poor and downtrodden would allow for something like this to happen with her campaign.

She is the gift that keeps giving LOL — Cindy Johnson (@CritterCreekR) January 11, 2019

Wouldn’t paying insurance benefits have been of paramount importance to her considering her stance on single payer? One would think so… — RU4RealDoe? (@ru4realdoe) January 11, 2019

She wants attention. I guess she’s getting it. — GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) January 11, 2019

Guess so.

Cue the spin doctors — Sharlow (@sharlow_2) January 11, 2019

Awww, this is what they’ll say …

‘Alex from the Bronx had no idea her campaign employees were being mistreated because she was too busy saving the planet with Medicare for All so yeah, we totally dealt with that one white guy who worked on her campaign who was responsible for this atrocity. Figures he was an EVIL WHITE MAN. And shame on Republicans for targeting AOC … blah blah blah.’

Just watch.

Related:

‘Your MOM’S a national emergency!’ Rep. Eric Swalwell nuked himself again with WEAK AF tweet about gun violence

Media, TAKE NOTE (if you have ethics): Brit Hume shares EPIC thread on govt. shutdown from ‘a man with no use for Trump’

Ummm … who wants to tell her? Nancy Pelosi’s bright idea for a REAL border security fix is just a HOT MESS (watch)