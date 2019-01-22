As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her infinite wisdom claimed millennials believe the world will end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. Actually, she said, ‘We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years …’

That’s oddly specific, doncha think?

Well, she apparently didn’t appreciate all of us laughing at her claim so she tweeted this:

For some reason GOP seems to think this is a gaffe, but it’s actually a generational difference. Young people understand that climate change is an existential threat: 3,000 Americans died in Hurricane María. The UN says we’ve got 12 years left to fix it: https://t.co/KzawP5oI1M https://t.co/xTjtM39cCL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2019

AOC seems a tad defensive, eh?

Well if the UN says …

Oh, wait.

From The Guardian (sorry!):

The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C, beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people. The authors of the landmark report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday say urgent and unprecedented changes are needed to reach the target, which they say is affordable and feasible although it lies at the most ambitious end of the Paris agreement pledge to keep temperatures between 1.5C and 2C.

Although it lies on COUNTRIES GIVING THEM MONEY.

Yeah, no.

But nice try, UN.

The U.N. said back in the 70's we would be in the middle of a ice age right now.

Trying to control people by spreading fear doesn't work! — Clint Schultz (@Schultz1371) January 22, 2019

But they have said that every year for last 20 years — Wee Mousie (@BickerinBrattle) January 22, 2019

They MEAN IT this time though, duh.

Stop trying to bankrupt the American people — Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaTX) January 22, 2019

Seriously, right?

The most damaging thing climate change activists could do to their cause is make outlandish predictions that will be disproven over time. These predictions will delegitimize them and sap support for their cause. 12 years until irreversible effects. Not 12 years till world ends. — Chris Lafakis (@chrislafakis) January 22, 2019

Just ask the polar bears that didn’t disappear.

Or the ice caps that didn’t melt.

Womp womp.

