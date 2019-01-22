As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her infinite wisdom claimed millennials believe the world will end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. Actually, she said, ‘We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years …’

That’s oddly specific, doncha think?

Well, she apparently didn’t appreciate all of us laughing at her claim so she tweeted this:

AOC seems a tad defensive, eh?

Well if the UN says …

Oh, wait.

From The Guardian (sorry!):

The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C, beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

The authors of the landmark report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday say urgent and unprecedented changes are needed to reach the target, which they say is affordable and feasible although it lies at the most ambitious end of the Paris agreement pledge to keep temperatures between 1.5C and 2C.

Although it lies on COUNTRIES GIVING THEM MONEY.

Yeah, no.

But nice try, UN.

They MEAN IT this time though, duh.

Seriously, right?

Just ask the polar bears that didn’t disappear.

Or the ice caps that didn’t melt.

Womp womp.

