We told you earlier about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling Ta-Nehisi Coates and everyone in attendance at an MLK Day event that the American system is “immoral” because it allows such a thing as billionaires to exist.

Also at that same MLK Day gathering, Ocasio-Cortez let everybody know exactly how much time the planet has left if climate change isn’t addressed:

There it is — Late January of the year 2031 could be the end.

Better go with the exact date just in case.

AOC just threw a wrench if everybody’s financial planning!

Hey, she’s got a “Green New Deal” to try to sell so there’s no time to point any of that stuff out.

