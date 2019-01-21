We told you earlier about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling Ta-Nehisi Coates and everyone in attendance at an MLK Day event that the American system is “immoral” because it allows such a thing as billionaires to exist.

Also at that same MLK Day gathering, Ocasio-Cortez let everybody know exactly how much time the planet has left if climate change isn’t addressed:

.@AOC on millennials and social media: "We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change" pic.twitter.com/HjhbVyfFN4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2019

There it is — Late January of the year 2031 could be the end.

So 12 years exactly or just sometime that year? I need to make plans. — Chris (@ChrisMears00) January 22, 2019

Better go with the exact date just in case.

Dang! 12 years?! Does that mean I don’t have to save for my kids’ college? https://t.co/f88GNOQ5qI — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 22, 2019

Guess I shouldn’t bother paying off those student loans if we’ve only got 12 years @AOC https://t.co/Q7XeSyZvAU — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 22, 2019

AOC just threw a wrench if everybody’s financial planning!

Like, the world was supposed to have ended in, like, 1986. Like. — Donna (@Donna__Bee) January 22, 2019

Would you go back and time and kill baby sun? https://t.co/m3x5EZ8zGB — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2019

I look forward to her declaring war on the sun. “It’s their WW2” https://t.co/DVwOylaUkT — Amy (@AmyOtto8) January 22, 2019

So much sciencing https://t.co/6X0PaLC69q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 22, 2019

This is awful if it's true. I don't think I can wait that long. https://t.co/9TEcakryip — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 22, 2019

This is just pure comedy at this point https://t.co/usZ0bUNJJs — P (@pilotpack97) January 22, 2019

Does @AOC even know that the US is the only country meeting the Paris treaty promises and we aren’t even in it anymore. — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 22, 2019

Hey, she’s got a “Green New Deal” to try to sell so there’s no time to point any of that stuff out.